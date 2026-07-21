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Home > Press Release > Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3

Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3

Yogi Cabinet calls UP Legislature session starting August 3, 2026. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna confirms Supplementary Budget and replacement bills on agenda.

Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 21:43 IST

The Yogi government, during the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, approved the proposal to convene the third session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the year 2026 from August 3, 2026 (Monday). The upcoming session will take up the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27, replacement bills for ordinances, and several other important legislative matters.

The second session of the State Legislature was convened on April 30. Following the conclusion of the sittings of both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the same day, the proceedings of both Houses were adjourned sine die, and the session was formally prorogued with effect from May 7, 2026.

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Under Article 174 of the Constitution of India and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the gap between two sessions of the Legislature cannot exceed six months. The decision to convene the next session has been taken in accordance with this constitutional requirement.

Addressing a press conference at the Media Centre in Lok Bhavan, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented before the Legislature during the session.”

He further informed, “Replacement bills for the ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of the previous session, issued to implement important government decisions, will also be introduced and passed in the House. In addition, other necessary legislative and government business will be taken up during the session.”

Suresh Khanna added that, “Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, members are generally informed of the scheduled date of a session at least seven days in advance. As approved by the Cabinet, the third session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence on August 3, 2026. During the session, the demands for supplementary grants, replacement bills for ordinances and other essential legislative business will be taken up.”

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Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3
Tags: UP Legislature session August 3 2026Yogi Adityanath Cabinet meeting decisions

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Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3

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Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3
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Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3
Yogi Cabinet Approves Convening The Next Session Of The Uttar Pradesh Legislature From August 3

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