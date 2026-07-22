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Home > Press Release > Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges

Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges

The Yogi Government's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the proposal to establish Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth in the state's universities and colleges. The Cabinet also approved the necessary guidelines for the effective implementation of the scheme.

Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth' in State Universities and Colleges. Photo: ANI
Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth' in State Universities and Colleges. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 12:13 IST

The Yogi Government’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the proposal to establish Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth in the state’s universities and colleges. The Cabinet also approved the necessary guidelines for the effective implementation of the scheme.

The objective of this decision is to promote the study, research and dissemination of the ideas of pioneers of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and great thinkers of knowledge and science by integrating India’s rich intellectual, cultural and philosophical heritage with higher education.

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Under the scheme, Shodhpeeths will be established in the names of eminent pioneers of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara in State Universities and colleges that are at least 50 years old and have an enrolment of more than 5,000 students. A budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore has been made in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 for this purpose. Through these Shodhpeeths, the contributions of great Indian acharyas, philosophers, scientists and thinkers will be researched, documented and widely disseminated. Simultaneously, students and research scholars will be encouraged to develop awareness of rationality, scientific temperament and global relevance.

Addressing a press conference at the Media Centre in Lok Bhavan, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated, “The National Education Policy-2020 places special emphasis on strengthening the Indian Knowledge System. In line with this, the Shodhpeeths will undertake scientific analysis and research in traditional medicine, environmental knowledge, agricultural traditions, cultural studies and other disciplines of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara so that their benefits can reach society.” 

He further informed, “A Shodhpeeth will ordinarily be established in a department, centre or faculty of a university or college for a period of five years, after which a decision on its continuation will be taken based on a review.”

The Minister further stated, “The State Government will provide a one-time grant of up to Rs 2 crore for a period of five years for the establishment of each Shodhpeeth. The amount will be deposited in a fixed-term savings account, and the interest earned from it will be utilised for the operation of the Shodhpeeth and to ensure its continuity. In addition, grants may also be received through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), donations and other sources, which will likewise be deposited in the same fixed-term savings account.”

The State Government stated that this decision will provide a new direction to research based on Bharatiya Gyan Parampara in the state’s higher educational institutions and will help connect Bharatiya knowledge and science with global academic discourse.

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Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges
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Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges

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Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges
Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges
Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges
Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges

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