Yogi Cabinet Approves Procurement Of New Electric Buses; 250 E-Buses To Be Added To The Upsrtc Fleet

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal for the procurement of new electric buses to expand the fleet of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). A total expenditure of Rs 425.50 crore has been approved for the initiative. Under the decision, a budgetary provision of Rs 400 crore has been made for the financial year 2026-27, while Rs 25.50 crore will be borne by UPSRTC from its own resources. The approval has paved the way for the procurement of 250 new electric buses.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed that, as per the Cabinet decision, the UPSRTC fleet will be strengthened with 100 electric buses (12-metre, 3×2 Type-II, 50-seater) and 150 electric buses (12-metre, 2×2 Type-III, 41-seater). The induction of these buses will modernize the state’s public transport system while making it more environmentally friendly and aligned with passenger convenience. The total estimated expenditure for procuring the new electric buses is Rs 425.50 crore. Of this, Rs 400 crore will be provided by the state government, while the remaining Rs 25.50 crore will be arranged by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation through its own resources.

The Yogi government has also decided to give preference to manufacturers based in Uttar Pradesh during the procurement process, a move expected to promote industrial activity within the state. From November 1, 2026, only CNG, electric and BS-6 category vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi in accordance with the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

With the procurement of these new electric buses, Uttar Pradesh Roadways will be able to comply with these norms within the prescribed timeline, ensuring uninterrupted bus operations in the National Capital Region (NCR). The decision is also considered significant in view of the environmental standards that will come into force across the NCR. Through the deployment of these electric buses, the Yogi government aims to provide clean, safe and modern public transport facilities in the state’s major religious, tourist and urban centres.

The initiative will reduce dependence on diesel-powered buses, help curb air pollution and contribute to environmental conservation. The induction of the new buses will expand the UPSRTC fleet, creating new employment opportunities for drivers, conductors and skilled as well as unskilled personnel engaged in technical maintenance. In addition, businesses associated with bus operations, including roadside eateries, restaurants and other passenger service facilities, are also expected to benefit, leading to an increase in indirect employment opportunities.