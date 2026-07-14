Yogi Government Delivers Biggest Blow to Fake Drug Mafia, Cripples Fraudulent Syndicate in Agra

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), as part of the statewide campaign against fake and illegal drug trade, carried out its biggest and most decisive action so far in Agra, exposing the layers of an organised drug syndicate worth crores of rupees.

Under the leadership of FSDA Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob, special teams comprising 15 Drug Inspectors conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations and uncovered fake medicines, black marketing of life-saving medicines meant for government hospitals, fraudulent billing, illegal re-labelling, sale of physician samples, and exposed an interstate network.

Following the operation, complaints have been submitted for registration of three new FIRs against 14 operators. With this, the total number of cases registered during the entire campaign has reached 9, while the number of wholesale licences cancelled or suspended has risen to 58.

Teams comprising 15 Drug Inspectors, constituted under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob, carried out simultaneous action in Kambutola, Mubarak Mahal, Shoe Market, Krishna Complex, Navbiya Market and Kotwali areas of Agra. The 13 firms raided included Mohan Traders (Kambutola), Money Medical (Mubarak Mahal), Neelkanth (Krishna Complex), Vansh Pharma (Kambutola), Prashant Medical (Kambutola), Porwal Medicare (Shoe Market), AP Pharma, HMG Drug House (Mubarak Mahal), Dolly Drug House (Kambutola), Manu Pharma (opposite Kotwali), RDM Pharmaceuticals (Navbiya Market), Inaya Pharma (Kambutola) and Noor Pharma (Kambutola).

During the operation, the premises of Mohan Traders and Money Medical were completely sealed, while restrictions under Section 22(1)(d) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act were imposed on Neelkanth, the establishment located at Krishna Complex, and Manu Pharma. The teams collected 35 samples of suspected medicines from the spot and sent them to the laboratory for examination.

The latest FSDA investigation began following a complaint regarding counterfeit Chymoral Forte and Shelcal manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited. During the investigation of Manoj Gupta, proprietor of Anshika Pharma, on November 7, 2025, it was found that he had purchased a consignment of Chymoral Forte from Vibhor Medical Agency and sold it to Pal Brothers (Kolkata).

During the investigation at the premises of Vibhor Medical Agency proprietor Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, the purchase bills were found to be fake. He claimed to have purchased the medicines from Gupta Medical Agency (Gorakhpur) and Harshit Traders (Agra), but both firms denied the claim. Meanwhile, medicines marked “ESI SUPPLY NOT FOR SALE” were found at Vardan Medical Agency, and laboratory examination confirmed that Chymoral Forte was substandard and ACILOC was counterfeit, which was also confirmed by Torrent Pharma. During questioning, Ankur Agrawal admitted that he had purchased fake medicines from Sanjeev Kumar Gupta without valid bills.

As the investigation exposed an interstate syndicate involving Vibhor Medical Agency, Vardan Medical Agency, Harshit Traders, Gupta Medical Agency and Pal Brothers, the process of registering an FIR under Sections 276, 277, 278, 316 and 318 of the BNS has been initiated against Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Ankur Agrawal, Priyanka Bansal, Arun Kumar Gupta and Pal Brothers.

The FSDA investigation exposed an organised network involved in re-labelling life-saving medicines meant for hospitals and government supply, fraudulent billing and fake medicines. On May 21, at the premises of Yug Pharma proprietor Sachin Gupta, insulin injections were found stored without maintaining the cold chain, and re-labelling activities were detected. During questioning, the supply chain of these medicines was traced to Shivam Gupta of Sharda Pharma and Rajesh Gupta of RMD Pharma, following which all three firms were sealed. Subsequently, CCTV footage from Sharda Pharma showed Nabeel Khan and Sonu Baghel removing suspected medicines. Questioning by STF Ghaziabad revealed that they used to purchase medicines meant for hospitals and government supply from Mohit Gupta (Mahadev Pharma) without bills, remove the ‘Not for Sale’ identification, and sell them in the market with fake labels and new MRPs. In this case, the process of registering an FIR was initiated against Sachin Gupta, Shivam Gupta, Nitin Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Mohit Gupta and Hitendra Agrawal.

Meanwhile, during the investigation conducted from July 1 to 3, re-labelling of medicines such as Jardiance, Telma-H, Thyrox and Gluconorm PG-2, counterfeit Telma-H, and fake purchase bills were found at V.A. Medicos. Shobhit Agrawal admitted that he had procured the medicines from Harshit Traders, whose licence had already been cancelled, while the investigation revealed fraudulent billing worth nearly ₹1.88 crore through old bills of Vardan Medical Agency, purchase of fake medicines by Ankur Agrawal from Sanjeev Gupta (Vibhor Medical Agency) without bills, and attempts to destroy evidence.

It was also found that Mohit Bansal (Rudra Enterprises) and Praveen Agrawal (Shri Bhagwati Medical Agency, Mathura) used fake bills, vehicle UP-80 EL-0069 and an auto-rickshaw to pass off fake medicines as genuine. Based on these findings, action has been initiated to register FIRs under organised crime provisions against V.A. Medicos, Shobhit Agrawal, Pramod Agrawal, Ankur Agrawal, Sanjeev Gupta, Mohit Bansal, Praveen Agrawal and other related accused.

According to FSDA Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more than ₹3.63 crore worth of fake, illegal, government supply and defence supply medicines have been seized so far under the special campaign against fake and illegal drug trade being conducted continuously in Agra since May 2026.

Dr. Roshan Jacob noted, “This campaign is not limited to raids alone but is focused on breaking the entire financial and criminal chain of the syndicate.”

She further stated that during the entire campaign, the wholesale licences of 58 drug firms have been cancelled or suspended after they were found involved in irregularities and illegal trade. Six named FIRs had already been registered against the syndicate. Now, based on the action carried out on July 10, complaints have been submitted at Kotwali Fawwara Police Station in Agra for registration of three new FIRs. With this, the total number of cases registered during the entire campaign will increase to 9.

The Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, has directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance over fake medicines, illegal re-labelling, black marketing of physician samples and inter-district movement. In addition, the department has also received complaints alleging illegal extortion by drug associations from certain medicine traders. The Commissioner issued clear directions that if the investigation confirms the economic exploitation of any trader, an extortion case will be registered against the persons concerned and strict legal action will be taken.