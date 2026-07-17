Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking effective steps to provide quality education and a better future to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Chhatrawas Nirman Yojana, implemented to connect students from economically weaker families to higher education, has emerged as an important pillar of the state’s education sector. During the financial year 2025-26, a total of 2,013 students resided in these hostels while pursuing their education. The arrangement has provided relief to thousands of families for whom supporting their children’s education away from home is financially challenging.

At present, 102 hostels for students belonging to the Other Backward Classes are operational across the state. Of these, 59 hostels are for boys, and 43 are for girls. These hostels have accommodation capacity for around 5,400 students.

The primary objective of the Chhatrawas Nirman Yojana is to provide residential facilities for economically weaker students from the Other Backward Classes, so that financial constraints do not impede their education. Under the scheme, hostels are constructed within the campuses of government educational institutions, enabling students to receive education in a disciplined and secure environment.

Along with increasing the number of hostels, the Yogi government has also prioritized improving their quality and facilities. With the objective of providing better residential facilities to students, the Yogi government launched the Chhatrawas Anurakshan Yojana in the financial year 2023-24. This decision led to the systematic maintenance and repair of decades-old hostels. To ensure transparency and quality in maintenance works, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Special Secretary, Backward Class Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The committee includes the Director, Backward Class Welfare, along with senior departmental officials as members, who examine every proposal from technical and financial perspectives before granting the necessary approvals.

During the financial year 2025-26, 10 hostels were selected for maintenance. Repair work has been completed in eight of them, while work is in progress in the remaining hostels. For the financial year 2026-27, a survey of hostels operating across various districts of the state has been conducted, and eight hostels have been identified for priority maintenance and repair.

Through these residential facilities, thousands of students are moving closer to fulfilling their aspirations and contributing to the state’s development journey. Director, Backward Class Welfare Department, Umesh Pratap Singh, said that the scheme is emerging as a strong foundation for higher education for students from economically weaker families. He said that its objective is to provide safe, high-quality residential facilities for economically weaker students so that financial hardship does not become a barrier to their education.

He added that, in line with this objective, hostels are constructed within the campuses of government educational institutions to provide students with a conducive environment for learning.