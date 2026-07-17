LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking effective steps to provide quality education and a better future to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students. Photo:ANI
Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students. Photo:ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 14:27 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking effective steps to provide quality education and a better future to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). 

The Chhatrawas Nirman Yojana, implemented to connect students from economically weaker families to higher education, has emerged as an important pillar of the state’s education sector. During the financial year 2025-26, a total of 2,013 students resided in these hostels while pursuing their education. The arrangement has provided relief to thousands of families for whom supporting their children’s education away from home is financially challenging.

You Might Be Interested In

At present, 102 hostels for students belonging to the Other Backward Classes are operational across the state. Of these, 59 hostels are for boys, and 43 are for girls. These hostels have accommodation capacity for around 5,400 students. 

The primary objective of the Chhatrawas Nirman Yojana is to provide residential facilities for economically weaker students from the Other Backward Classes, so that financial constraints do not impede their education. Under the scheme, hostels are constructed within the campuses of government educational institutions, enabling students to receive education in a disciplined and secure environment.

Along with increasing the number of hostels, the Yogi government has also prioritized improving their quality and facilities. With the objective of providing better residential facilities to students, the Yogi government launched the Chhatrawas Anurakshan Yojana in the financial year 2023-24. This decision led to the systematic maintenance and repair of decades-old hostels. To ensure transparency and quality in maintenance works, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Special Secretary, Backward Class Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The committee includes the Director, Backward Class Welfare, along with senior departmental officials as members, who examine every proposal from technical and financial perspectives before granting the necessary approvals.

During the financial year 2025-26, 10 hostels were selected for maintenance. Repair work has been completed in eight of them, while work is in progress in the remaining hostels. For the financial year 2026-27, a survey of hostels operating across various districts of the state has been conducted, and eight hostels have been identified for priority maintenance and repair.

Through these residential facilities, thousands of students are moving closer to fulfilling their aspirations and contributing to the state’s development journey. Director, Backward Class Welfare Department, Umesh Pratap Singh, said that the scheme is emerging as a strong foundation for higher education for students from economically weaker families. He said that its objective is to provide safe, high-quality residential facilities for economically weaker students so that financial hardship does not become a barrier to their education. 

He added that, in line with this objective, hostels are constructed within the campuses of government educational institutions to provide students with a conducive environment for learning.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students
Tags: Yogi Adityanath

RELATED News

Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

Record Procurement At MSP Delivering Major Benefits To Farmers In Uttar Pradesh, State Sets Milestone In Food Grain Procurement

As Diamond Self-Purchase Rises, Joules By Radhika Positions Polki-Inspired Jewellery as a Premium Expression of Modern Indian Celebration

‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

Vector X Launches ‘Har Game Ke Liye Ready’ Campaign During Football World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Another Dip, Crosses Rs 132 Crore Worldwide

Why Are Scientists Quitting ISRO? Inside India’s Space Agency, Its NASA Comparison And Upcoming Missions

What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most

From Tea Gardens to Backwaters: Why Kerala and Ooty Make the Perfect Combo Trip

What Is ‘Project Meghalaya’? What is Behind Alleged Rs 35 Cr Bribery Plot to Topple Vijay-Led TVK Govt in Tamil Nadu

China’s Stealth Fighter Capability on Rise. Here’s How India Is Strengthening Its Defence Preparedness

PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

Anime Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Put On Hold; Supreme Court Allows Screening From This Date

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students
Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students
Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students
Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

QUICK LINKS