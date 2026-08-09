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Home > Press Release > Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

The Chief Minister has also directed regular inspections of school vehicles during meetings. In this sequence, Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan has issued a letter to the managements of all schools across the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 13:39 IST

The Yogi government has issued stringent directions regarding the safe future of school children. The Chief Minister has also directed regular inspections of school vehicles during meetings. In this sequence, Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan has issued a letter to the managements of all schools across the state.

In the letter issued to school managements, he stated that school vehicles carrying children aged 12 years or below must mandatorily have an attendant, who will assist children in boarding and alighting from the vehicle safely, because any negligence regarding the safety of children will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Schools should work with seriousness and sensitivity towards ensuring the safety of children.

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The directions issued by the Transport Commissioner further state that educational institutions must ensure character verification and regular health check-ups of drivers operating school vehicles under all circumstances. School vehicles carrying children aged 12 years or below must mandatorily have an attendant, who will assist children in boarding and alighting from the vehicle safely. The school’s Transport In-charge should be made responsible for conducting monthly inspections of vehicle safety standards and equipment such as first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and emergency alarms, and for keeping them updated. Attention should also be paid to the validity of fitness certificates, permits, insurance and other related documents of school vehicles, and unfit vehicles should not be used for transporting children.

He stated that the department will also conduct regular inspections of vehicles. Strict action will be taken in cases of negligence.

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Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections
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Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

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Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections
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