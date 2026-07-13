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Home > Press Release > Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families

Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families

Yogi Government's Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families (File Photo/ANI)
Yogi Government's Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families (File Photo/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 15:42 IST

Under the Yogi government’s ambitious Zero Poverty Uttar Pradesh campaign, work is progressing rapidly to ensure that poor and deprived families are covered 100 percent under eligible government schemes. 

According to figures that emerged during the review of the campaign, 4,25,101 families (34 percent) in the state have already been covered under all eligible schemes. The state government believes that once the targets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are achieved, this figure will increase by around 30 percent, providing permanent benefits to a large number of poor families.

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In the first phase of the campaign, eight major schemes have been included: Ration Card, Nirashrit Mahila Pension, Shramik (BOCW) Card, Ayushman Bharat, Divyang Pension, Vriddhavastha Pension, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Pradhan Mantri/Mukhyamantri Awas. Among these, achievements of 97 percent have been recorded in Ration Card coverage, 98 percent in Nirashrit Mahila Pension, 95 percent in Shramik Card, and 92 percent in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Significant work still remains to be done under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 

In the second phase, schemes including Shauchalay Sahayata Yojana, Self Help Groups (SHGs), school enrolment, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Bal Seva Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and electricity connections have been included. Achievements of 100 percent have been recorded in Shauchalay Sahayata, Self Help Groups, and school enrolment, while work under the remaining schemes is progressing continuously.

In the district rankings for scheme saturation, Hathras ranks first in the state with an achievement of 78 percent. It is followed by Ghaziabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Badaun, Amroha, Maharajganj, Meerut, Baghpat, and Gorakhpur among the top ten districts. Agra, Mau, Prayagraj, Banda, Ballia, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Unnao are among the lowest-performing districts, with Unnao ranking last. 

A major focus of the campaign is also to connect youth with skill development and employment. Around 19 lakh youth in the 18 to 35 years age group have been identified across the state. So far, 43,647 youth have been trained, 1,258 are currently undergoing training, and 1,14,715 youth have been identified for skilling programmes. As many as 2,691 trained youth have been connected with employment through UPSDM, while 888 have been connected through ITIs.

Thousands of youth are also being benefited through schemes such as Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, and One District One Product (ODOP). The government’s objective is to provide youth with opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship alongside jobs.

Participation of social organisations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) institutions has also been expanded under the Zero Poverty campaign. Under agreements signed with various organisations, work will be undertaken in areas such as livelihood development, skill training, placements, healthcare services, eye examinations, cataract surgeries, TB eradication, nutrition kits, school kits, and the provision of assistive devices for persons with disabilities. The government’s objective is to make every eligible family self-reliant by lifting them out of poverty through government schemes and social support.

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Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families
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Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families

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Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families
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