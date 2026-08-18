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Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti

Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹20.70 lakh as the second installment for the 181-Women Helpline, operating under the 'Sambal' sub-scheme of Mission Shakti.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 15:43 IST

The Yogi government’s commitment towards the safety, dignity and empowerment of women in Uttar Pradesh is growing stronger. In this direction, a financial approval of ₹20.70 lakh has been granted for the operation of the 181-Women Helpline, functioning under Mission Shakti’s sub-scheme ‘Sambal’. For the financial year 2026-27, this amount has been made available by the Central Government as the second instalment. The government order issued by the Women Welfare Department makes the government’s priority of further strengthening the women’s support system clear.

The Yogi government has linked women’s safety not merely with the issue of law and order, but with broader women’s empowerment. The 181-Women Helpline is an important part of this approach. This system, which provides assistance and guidance to women in distress and connects them with relevant services, is becoming a means of support for women in need. The availability of financial resources will help maintain continuity and effectiveness in the operation of the helpline.

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According to the government order, a total provision of ₹125 lakh has been made for the 181-Women Helpline in the financial year 2026-27. Of this, financial approval of ₹20.70 lakh has been granted by the Central Government as the second instalment. This amount will be spent under the prescribed head and will be used only for the objectives of the concerned scheme. 

A special feature of the Yogi government’s functioning is that equal emphasis is being laid on financial discipline and transparency along with women welfare schemes. The government order clearly directs that the approved funds will be used only for the prescribed activities. The funds will not be used under any other scheme or head. This strengthens the system for effective and accountable utilisation of government funds.

Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri stated, “In accordance with the government’s intent, the safety, dignity and empowerment of women are being given the highest priority in the state. The 181-Women Helpline is an important means of providing prompt assistance to women in need and connecting them with essential services. The financial approval of ₹20.70 lakh received from the Centre will further strengthen the operation of the helpline. Our effort is to ensure that timely assistance reaches every woman in need. Through Mission Shakti, all necessary steps are continuously being taken to make women self-reliant and empowered along with ensuring their safety.”

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Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti
Tags: Mission ShaktiSambal sub-schemeUP 181-Women Helpline

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Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti

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Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti
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