LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day (Image: X/ @myogiadityanath)
Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day (Image: X/ @myogiadityanath)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 13:15 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh created a new record on Sunday. As part of the Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026 under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the state planted 352,789,926 saplings in a single day (Sunday, July 12) by 6:12 p.m., surpassing the government’s target of 350 million plantations by more than 2.789 million saplings.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his firm stance against the mafia and his compassionate approach toward children, has consistently emphasized environmental conservation. To address the growing global threat of climate change and global warming, the Yogi government once again accorded top priority to a large-scale plantation campaign this year, continuing the efforts of previous years.

You Might Be Interested In

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the state organized the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026’ on Sunday on a massive scale.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign from Gorakhpur. He planted a Triveni combination of Neem, Peepal, and Banyan saplings along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. He also planted a Maulsari sapling near the Tal Ring Road close to RKBK. Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forests Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena attended the main event in Gorakhpur.

Governor Anandiben Patel planted a White Sandalwood sapling at Jan Bhavan as part of the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya’. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya planted a sapling in Jhansi, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the plantation drive in Lucknow.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna planted saplings in Shahjahanpur, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Jalaun, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi in Deoria, Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Moradabad, and Minister of State for Forests K.P. Malik in Baghpat. Other ministers of the state government also participated in plantation drives in different districts.

Under the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026′  plantations were carried out on forest land, defence land, railway land, Gram Panchayat and community land, expressways, roadsides, canal banks, railway tracks, development authority land, industrial areas, medical institutions, educational institutions, other government land, farmers’ private land, and in citizens’ private premises.

To ensure complete transparency, the Forest Department provided real-time updates through its Android-based Plantation Monitoring System software. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had clearly directed that, unlike earlier governments, the plantation drive should not remain a mere paperwork exercise but should be carried out with complete transparency and effective monitoring.

Accordingly, comprehensive geo-tagging arrangements were made for all plantations this year as well. The Forest Department extensively used technology to monitor the campaign, while progress reports were continuously updated throughout the day on https://pmsupfd.org/plantingprogress.html.

Vraksharopan Mahayagya (Timeline)

Time Saplings Planted
8:00 a.m. 10,199,947
9:00 a.m. 45,713,395
10:00 a.m. 87,592,099
11:00 a.m. 130,537,796
12:00 noon 165,988,118
1:00 p.m. 197,360,273
2:00 p.m. 216,397,977
3:00 p.m. 252,998,772
4:00 p.m. 296,157,431
5:00 p.m. 321,014,959
6:12 p.m. (Final Report) 352,789,926

Over 50 million saplings were also planted on World Environment Day

More than 50 million saplings were planted on World Environment Day (June 5) under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. A total of 50146441 saplings were planted on June 5, while 352789926 saplings were planted on July 12. Together, the two plantation drives resulted in the plantation of 402936367 saplings across Uttar Pradesh.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day
Tags: Yogi Adityanath

RELATED News

Paudhropan Mahabhiyan Is a Mahayagya To Express Gratitude To Mother Earth: CM Yogi

Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students’ Skill Development

Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

Uttar Pradesh Sets an Example in the Conservation of Water, Forests, Land, and Biodiversity

Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library

LATEST NEWS

Sam Neill Dies at 78: 5 Iconic Films That Made Him A Hollywood Legend

Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?

Big Win For Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt: Here’s Why Supreme Court Stayed Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Ban

Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 18 Pilgrims Injured After Two Buses, Car Collide on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Who Was Sam Neill? Inside The Life And Career Of The Jurassic Park Star Who Died At 78

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

8th Pay Commission: Applications Open For Consultant Posts Until August 31; Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day
Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day
Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day
Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

QUICK LINKS