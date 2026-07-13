Yogi Govt Creates A New Record Through Public Participation; Over 352.7 Million Saplings Planted In A Single Day

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh created a new record on Sunday. As part of the Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026 under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the state planted 352,789,926 saplings in a single day (Sunday, July 12) by 6:12 p.m., surpassing the government’s target of 350 million plantations by more than 2.789 million saplings.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his firm stance against the mafia and his compassionate approach toward children, has consistently emphasized environmental conservation. To address the growing global threat of climate change and global warming, the Yogi government once again accorded top priority to a large-scale plantation campaign this year, continuing the efforts of previous years.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the state organized the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026’ on Sunday on a massive scale.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign from Gorakhpur. He planted a Triveni combination of Neem, Peepal, and Banyan saplings along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. He also planted a Maulsari sapling near the Tal Ring Road close to RKBK. Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forests Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena attended the main event in Gorakhpur.

Governor Anandiben Patel planted a White Sandalwood sapling at Jan Bhavan as part of the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya’. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya planted a sapling in Jhansi, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the plantation drive in Lucknow.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna planted saplings in Shahjahanpur, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Jalaun, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi in Deoria, Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Moradabad, and Minister of State for Forests K.P. Malik in Baghpat. Other ministers of the state government also participated in plantation drives in different districts.

Under the ‘Vraksharopan Mahayagya 2026′ plantations were carried out on forest land, defence land, railway land, Gram Panchayat and community land, expressways, roadsides, canal banks, railway tracks, development authority land, industrial areas, medical institutions, educational institutions, other government land, farmers’ private land, and in citizens’ private premises.

To ensure complete transparency, the Forest Department provided real-time updates through its Android-based Plantation Monitoring System software.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had clearly directed that, unlike earlier governments, the plantation drive should not remain a mere paperwork exercise but should be carried out with complete transparency and effective monitoring.

Accordingly, comprehensive geo-tagging arrangements were made for all plantations this year as well. The Forest Department extensively used technology to monitor the campaign, while progress reports were continuously updated throughout the day on https://pmsupfd.org/plantingprogress.html.

Vraksharopan Mahayagya (Timeline)

Time Saplings Planted 8:00 a.m. 10,199,947 9:00 a.m. 45,713,395 10:00 a.m. 87,592,099 11:00 a.m. 130,537,796 12:00 noon 165,988,118 1:00 p.m. 197,360,273 2:00 p.m. 216,397,977 3:00 p.m. 252,998,772 4:00 p.m. 296,157,431 5:00 p.m. 321,014,959 6:12 p.m. (Final Report) 352,789,926

Over 50 million saplings were also planted on World Environment Day

More than 50 million saplings were planted on World Environment Day (June 5) under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. A total of 50146441 saplings were planted on June 5, while 352789926 saplings were planted on July 12. Together, the two plantation drives resulted in the plantation of 402936367 saplings across Uttar Pradesh.