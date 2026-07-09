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Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Grievance Redressal; GPF Dues Worth ₹8.941 Million Released

Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Grievance Redressal; GPF Dues Worth ₹8.941 Million Released

CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Sandhya Samvad' programme bridges the gap between citizens and administration, ensuring speedy resolution of public and employee grievances.

UP CM Yogi (PHOTO: X)
UP CM Yogi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 16:17 IST

The Yogi government is giving the highest priority to good governance, transparency, and the timely resolution of public grievances across the state. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’, the government has been consistently implementing measures to ensure the prompt resolution of issues faced not only by the general public but also by serving and retired government employees. As part of this initiative, Divisional Commissioner of Devipatan Division, Durga Shakti Nagpal, resolved several public grievances through the ‘Sandhya Samvad’ programme.

The Sandhya Samvad programme, held in Shravasti district under Devipatan Division, yielded encouraging results, with retired employees receiving their pending GPF and other service-related dues.  Under this initiative, a total of Rs 89,41,612 was credited to the bank accounts of the concerned employees as GPF payments. The retired employees expressed immense satisfaction and happiness after receiving their long-pending dues.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently instructed officials that grievance redressal should not remain a mere formality but should be carried out with sensitivity, accountability, and commitment. His priority is to ensure that no individual, whether a citizen or a government employee has to struggle to obtain their legitimate entitlements. Taking this vision forward, the Sandhya Samvad programme was launched in the division, enabling the administration to directly engage with people and resolve their issues efficiently.

During the Sandhya Samvad programme, several retired employees raised complaints regarding the non-payment of their GPF and other service-related dues. Acting on these grievances, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure the prompt, transparent, and quality disposal of all pending cases on priority.

Following these instructions, Shravasti District Magistrate Annapurna Garg coordinated with the concerned departments, while the district administration expedited all necessary formalities. As a result, the pending GPF cases were successfully resolved. Retired employees including Prakash Narayan Pathak, Rajendra Prasad Pandey, Sunil Srivastava, Prem Narayan Verma, Kaushalya Devi, Avadhesh Kumar, and Bhagwan Deen Verma, along with other eligible beneficiaries, received their pending service-related dues. Altogether, a total amount of Rs 89,41,612 was disbursed to the beneficiaries.

The Yogi government launched the Sandhya Samvad programme in the division from Tendwa Mahanth Gram Panchayat in Shravasti district. During the programme, officials listened to villagers’ grievances on the spot, ensured their immediate resolution, and facilitated the delivery of benefits under various government welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries. The Sandhya Samvad programme is gradually emerging as a strong bridge of trust between the administration and the people.

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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Grievance Redressal; GPF Dues Worth ₹8.941 Million Released
Tags: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visionDurga Shakti Nagpal Divisional CommissionerSandhya Samvad programmeShravasti district GPF clearanceYogi government grievance redressal

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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Grievance Redressal; GPF Dues Worth ₹8.941 Million Released

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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Grievance Redressal; GPF Dues Worth ₹8.941 Million Released
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