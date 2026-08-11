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Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July

Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has registered significant progress in public grievance redressal across its power sector.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 20:33 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, electricity consumers’ grievances are being resolved swiftly across Uttar Pradesh. As a result, a total of 2.017 million complaints were registered with various power distribution corporations in the state in July 2026, of which around 99.01 percent have been resolved. Continuous monitoring and prompt action were undertaken at the departmental level to ensure effective and timely resolution of complaints. 

Priority was given to resolving issues related to power supply, billing, meters, connections and other services. 

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This level of grievance redressal reflects improved consumer service, responsiveness and departmental accountability in the state.

A large number of complaints were registered by consumers with all five power distribution corporations in the state during July. These included more than 364,000 complaints with DVVNL, more than 642,000 with MVVNL, more than 312,000 with PuVVNL, more than 534,000 with PVVNL and more than 164,000 with KESCO. 

Continuous monitoring and prompt action were undertaken at the departmental level for resolving these complaints, resulting in most of them being addressed within the stipulated time.

Among all DISCOMs, the highest number of complaints received were related to power supply. The department accorded priority to these complaints and achieved 100% resolution. 

In addition, complaints related to bill corrections, meter issues, smart meters, new electricity connections and other consumer-related matters were also received. Relevant officers and employees took prompt action to resolve these issues.

For the convenience of consumers, the electricity department’s 1912 helpline is available round the clock. Consumers can contact 1912 for any electricity-related problem or assistance. 

The departmental team remains active 24×7 to promptly take cognizance of complaints and ensure their resolution at the earliest.

During the monsoon, the risk of electric current around power poles, transformers, meter boxes and waterlogged areas increases. 

In view of this, the department has appealed to people to exercise extra caution. People have been advised to keep children away from electrical equipment, power poles and waterlogged areas and prevent them from playing or moving around in such places. 

In case of any emergency, people have been urged to immediately contact the 1912 helpline or the nearest powerhouse. 

To ensure speedy resolution of consumer grievances, UPPCL’s special consumer service camps are being organised from August 1 to August 31, 2026. Consumers can get their electricity-related issues resolved at these camps. Facilities including bill correction, new electricity connections, meter-related complaints, load enhancement, category change, and updating mobile numbers and email IDs are being provided at a single location.

Departmental electricity workers are working round the clock across various districts of the state to ensure smooth power supply. During night shifts, employees continue to be engaged in maintenance and repair work. 

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, and UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goel has directed officials to continuously monitor complaints received on helpline number 1912 and ensure that they are resolved within the stipulated time.

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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July
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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July

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Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July
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