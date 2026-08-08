Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured weavers and beneficiaries from across the state at the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Award Distribution Ceremony.

At the event held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday, the Chief Minister presented awards and cheques to participants selected under various categories. The awardees described the recognition as a proud moment and expressed their gratitude to the Yogi Government.

Govt schemes and incentives have boosted weavers’ confidence

Jamaluddin, a Banarasi saree weaver from Varanasi, said, “The National Handloom Day programme was a matter of great pride for me. The Yogi Government has been making continuous efforts to further strengthen the handloom sector.”

According to him, several positive initiatives have been undertaken since 2017, and this was the first time he had been honoured with an award. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Aqeel Ahmad, a weaver from Sitapur, said he was delighted to be honoured by the Chief Minister. He remarked that the state has witnessed several positive changes since the Yogi Government came to power, enabling weavers to expand their work more effectively.

Pyarelal, a saree weaver from Varanasi, said, “Chief Minister Yogi has been consistently working for the welfare of the weaving community. Efforts to promote employment and business have benefited weavers, while timely financial assistance has helped us expand our work.” Receiving recognition has also boosted their morale.

Meerabai from Lalitpur thanked the Chief Minister for inviting and honouring her at the programme. Soni, a weaving artisan from Etawah, said that the government has been making continuous efforts to empower women, and the positive impact of these initiatives is clearly visible in their work and progress.

Roop Kishore from Hathras said, “Chief Minister Yogi’s vision has proved helpful in promoting weavers and those associated with handicrafts.”

He noted that significant efforts have been made since 2017 to advance the handicraft and handloom sectors.

Shahnawaz Ahmad from Tanda said that he makes gamchas, sarees, and dupattas. He added that the initiatives being taken for artisans are strengthening their livelihoods. Thanking the Chief Minister for the honour, he said, “Under his leadership, weavers have gained greater confidence and stronger support to move forward.”