LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 13:02 IST

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured weavers and beneficiaries from across the state at the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Award Distribution Ceremony. 

At the event held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday, the Chief Minister presented awards and cheques to participants selected under various categories. The awardees described the recognition as a proud moment and expressed their gratitude to the Yogi Government.

You Might Be Interested In

Govt schemes and incentives have boosted weavers’ confidence

Jamaluddin, a Banarasi saree weaver from Varanasi, said, “The National Handloom Day programme was a matter of great pride for me. The Yogi Government has been making continuous efforts to further strengthen the handloom sector.” 

According to him, several positive initiatives have been undertaken since 2017, and this was the first time he had been honoured with an award. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Aqeel Ahmad, a weaver from Sitapur, said he was delighted to be honoured by the Chief Minister. He remarked that the state has witnessed several positive changes since the Yogi Government came to power, enabling weavers to expand their work more effectively. 

Pyarelal, a saree weaver from Varanasi, said, “Chief Minister Yogi has been consistently working for the welfare of the weaving community. Efforts to promote employment and business have benefited weavers, while timely financial assistance has helped us expand our work.” Receiving recognition has also boosted their morale.

Meerabai from Lalitpur thanked the Chief Minister for inviting and honouring her at the programme. Soni, a weaving artisan from Etawah, said that the government has been making continuous efforts to empower women, and the positive impact of these initiatives is clearly visible in their work and progress.

Roop Kishore from Hathras said, “Chief Minister Yogi’s vision has proved helpful in promoting weavers and those associated with handicrafts.” 

He noted that significant efforts have been made since 2017 to advance the handicraft and handloom sectors. 

Shahnawaz Ahmad from Tanda said that he makes gamchas, sarees, and dupattas. He added that the initiatives being taken for artisans are strengthening their livelihoods. Thanking the Chief Minister for the honour, he said, “Under his leadership, weavers have gained greater confidence and stronger support to move forward.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

RELATED News

Where the Hotel Lobby Becomes a Classroom 

Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

Paul Merchants Gets RBI Approval for Perpetual AD Category-II Licence Under Revised FEMA Framework

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day

5 Textile Parks In The Name Of Sant Kabir And PM MITRA Park Being Developed Over 1,000 Acres In Lucknow

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL XI: Devdutt Padikkal Unbeatable 142* Rescues India After Early Blow; Visitors Reach 357/6 on Day 2 in Colombo

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

How Woman Accused Of Blackmailing Men Of Rs 6 Crore Via Dating Apps In Uttar Pradesh

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers
Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers
Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers
Yogi Govt Giving A New Identity To handloom, Boosting The Confidence Of Weavers

QUICK LINKS