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Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins

Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins

The objective of the training programme is to equip teachers from schools and colleges operated through Cooperative Sugarcane Development Societies under the Sugarcane Development Department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 09:36 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to take proactive steps to connect young people with employment-oriented education and modern skills. In this direction, a three-day special training programme, jointly organized by the Sugarcane Development Department and the Skills Development Network (SDN), an associate organization of the Wadhwani Foundation, was inaugurated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Sugarcane Farmers Institute in Lucknow. The programme will be held from July 13 to 15.
 
The objective of the training programme is to equip teachers from schools and colleges operated through Cooperative Sugarcane Development Societies under the Sugarcane Development Department with modern technical and vocational skills, enabling them to serve as ‘Master Trainers.’ 
 
These teachers will, in turn, impart employment-oriented skill education to students in their respective institutions, enhancing their employability and helping them become self-reliant.
 
Commissioner of the Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development Department, Ministhy S, said, “The Yogi government aims to create large-scale employment opportunities for youth while continuously enhancing their skills. In line with this vision, the training programme also places special emphasis on the skill development and self-reliance of girl students under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.”
 
After completing the training, teachers will prepare students with modern technology, employment-oriented education, and skills aligned with the requirements of the global job market. 
 
This will create better employment and career opportunities for young people, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. 
 
The initiative further reinforces the Yogi government’s policy of integrating education, skill development, and employment to make the youth of Uttar Pradesh self-reliant.
 
The inaugural session of the training programme was attended by Additional Sugarcane Commissioner (Administration) Abhishek Anand, Additional Sugarcane Commissioner (Development) V.K. Shukla, Additional Sugarcane Commissioner (Societies)Dr. V.B. Singh, along with other senior officials.
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Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins

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Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins

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Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins
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