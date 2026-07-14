LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has modernized its government schools, raising basic education infrastructure saturation from 36% to over 96% through Operation Kayakalp.

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-14 18:30 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, government school education in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation. The government has focused not only on increasing the number of schools but also on strengthening their quality and basic infrastructure. Through Operation Kayakalp in the Basic Education Department and Project Alankar in the Secondary Education Department, the overall landscape of government schools has been significantly upgraded. Safe drinking water, toilets, libraries, science laboratories, smart classrooms, additional classrooms, digital resources, and modern teaching facilities have created a renewed academic environment across government schools.

Operation Kayakalp has played a crucial role in transforming council-run schools. Under the initiative, 1.32 lakh council schools have already been upgraded. While infrastructure saturation stood at 36% in 2017-18, it has now risen to over 96.30%. The process of providing 3.42 lakh desks and benches for students is progressing rapidly. More than 1.30 lakh schools have been equipped with libraries, while thousands of schools are now operating smart classrooms. 

You Might Be Interested In

In addition, over 4.50 lakh teachers have received Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) training, helping strengthen basic language and mathematics skills among students in the primary grades.

To prepare schools for future educational needs, the government has launched several new initiatives. A total of 150 Mukhyamantri Model Composite Schools are being established across all 75 districts of the state, with land selection completed for 141 schools. 

Alongside these, 75 Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools are also being developed. Uttar Pradesh currently has 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which are being upgraded in phases to offer education from Classes 6 to 12. 

The government has also decided to establish new residential girls’ schools in development blocks where KGBVs are not currently available, ensuring a safe, modern, and quality educational environment for girls.

Project Alankar has also accelerated the expansion of infrastructure in the Secondary Education Department. Uttar Pradesh has 29,216 secondary schools, including 2,460 government high schools and intermediate colleges. 

The government has completed the construction of 41 new government intermediate colleges and 215 government high schools. 

Approval has also been granted for 60 additional government intermediate colleges, while 280 new schools have been made operational. Infrastructure development has been completed in 2,383 government secondary schools and 590 aided secondary schools. 

To strengthen digital learning, 778 ICT laboratories and 1,236 smart classrooms have been established, significantly enhancing modern teaching facilities in government secondary schools.

The state has 1,722 PM SHRI Schools, comprising 1,565 schools under the Basic Education Department and 157 under the Secondary Education Department. These schools are being developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with special emphasis on modern learning resources, innovation-based teaching, skill development, and holistic education. 

As a result, government schools are emerging as centres of quality, future-ready education.

Director General of School Education Monica Rani said, “The department’s objective is not only to provide schools with strong infrastructure but also to ensure that every child receives access to quality and modern education.” 

She stated that Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have transformed the identity of government schools. With improved infrastructure, trained teachers, modern technology, and innovation-driven teaching methods, students are receiving better learning opportunities. 

The government’s goal is to make every school in the state a centre of excellence so that every child can confidently build a brighter future.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar
Tags: CM Yogi Adityanath

RELATED News

BNI Business Conclave to take place on July 18 and 19, bringing together Entrepreneurs from 55 Cities

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

The Akshansh Yadav Effect: The Youngest CEO Redefining Digital Media in India

Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey of Learning, Purpose, and Growth

MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

LATEST NEWS

NC Leader Mustafa Kamal Dies: Why Brother Of Faooq Abdullah Remained Out of Public Eye Post-Article 370 Politics

Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns

COVID-19 Returns To Andhra Pradesh? Genome Sequencing Ordered After 2 Deaths, 8 Active Cases

Is Sunfyre Alive In House Of The Dragon? Here Are The Clues We Found In Episode 4

70-Year-Old CA Allegedly Loses Rs 21 Crore in Crypto Scam; Here’s How To Protect Yourself

Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer Who Leads Agressive Food Safety Crackdown In Maharshtra

Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video

After Ram Mandir Donation Row, Why Is Badrinath Dham’s Offerings Theft Probe Getting Bigger?

Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar
Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar
Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar
Yogi Govt Transforms Govt Schools, Giving Them New Identity Through Operation Kayakalp And Project Alankar

QUICK LINKS