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Home > Press Release > Yogi Govt’s ‘Matra Seva’ Model In Gorakhpur Emerges As A Lifesaving Initiative

Yogi Govt’s ‘Matra Seva’ Model In Gorakhpur Emerges As A Lifesaving Initiative

High-risk patients from neighbouring districts are now also being admitted in Gorakhpur Photo:ANI
High-risk patients from neighbouring districts are now also being admitted in Gorakhpur Photo:ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 13:22 IST

The Yogi Government’s pilot project, being implemented on a trial basis in Gorakhpur to reduce the maternal mortality rate, has emerged as a model for the entire state. Launched on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Matra Seva’ pilot project aims to save high-risk pregnant women by ensuring their immediate referral to higher medical institutions. 

Over the past two months, the initiative has successfully saved 15 critically severe cases of postpartum haemorrhage. High-risk patients from neighbouring districts are now also being admitted in Gorakhpur.

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National Health Mission, Mission Director Dr. Pinky Jowel said, “This initiative, launched jointly by the Uttar Pradesh Technical Support Unit (UP TSU) and the Health Department, has established a dedicated WhatsApp group for high-risk pregnancy management. The group includes doctors from AIIMS, BRD Medical College, the District Women’s Hospital, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), and Chief Medical Superintendents of hospitals. ASHA workers, ANMs, nurses, ambulance coordinators, and CHOs are also members.”

Whenever an ASHA worker or a family member brings a pregnant woman to a rural health facility, the medical team identifies high-risk cases and refers them to a higher institution as required. When the patient reaches the hospital for delivery, doctors conduct the delivery, and if complications increase, senior officials are informed immediately. 

Details of the case, its severity, and referral are posted on the WhatsApp group, while the team is also alerted over the phone. It is further ensured that an ambulance promptly reaches the local hospital to transport the patient.

CMO Dr. Rajesh Jha said, “For the first time in the state, a district has launched such a unique campaign to save the lives of women with high-risk pregnancies. Since the campaign began on May 21, 363 high-risk pregnant women have been treated over the past two months. Among them, 55 were postpartum haemorrhage cases. Of these, 15 were critically severe cases that were successfully saved because the response team remained on constant alert. Postpartum haemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal mortality. In addition, 43 critically severe anaemia cases and 19 cases of eclampsia (sudden seizures or unconsciousness during pregnancy) were also successfully managed.” 

He added, “High-risk patients from neighbouring districts are now being admitted in Gorakhpur as well.” 

The CMO said, “The two-month trial report will be submitted to senior officials. If implemented across other districts, the model could become a highly effective tool for reducing maternal mortality in Uttar Pradesh.”

A case from Deoria demonstrates how the High-Risk Pregnancy Management System’s prompt response saved a life. Dr. Nupur Srivastava, the duty medical officer at Maharshi Devaraha Medical College, Deoria, said, “34-year-old Rinki Devi gave birth to a baby at Pathardeva Community Health Centre on Monday. After childbirth, her condition became critical, and she was admitted to Deoria Medical College at around 11:05 p.m. She was suffering from excessive bleeding and was in haemorrhagic shock (shock caused by severe blood loss) at the time of admission. Her vital signs were rapidly deteriorating. After initial treatment, at around 12:45 a.m., the Deoria team informed the Gorakhpur referral tracking team that the patient was being referred to BRD Medical College. The Gorakhpur team immediately coordinated with the BRD emergency team. The patient reached BRD Medical College at around 2:00 a.m. in a state of shock. The emergency obstetric team immediately initiated advanced resuscitation procedures and transfused one unit of blood. Owing to excellent clinical management and coordination between the teams, the patient’s condition improved significantly, and she is now out of danger.”

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Yogi Govt’s ‘Matra Seva’ Model In Gorakhpur Emerges As A Lifesaving Initiative

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Yogi Govt’s ‘Matra Seva’ Model In Gorakhpur Emerges As A Lifesaving Initiative

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Yogi Govt’s ‘Matra Seva’ Model In Gorakhpur Emerges As A Lifesaving Initiative
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