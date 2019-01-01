Pro Wrestling League

NCR Punjab Royals, Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, UP Dangal, Mumbai Maharathi and the new entrant MP Yodhas

Pro Wrestling League season 4: Here are the full lists of 6 PWL squads

Pro Wrestling League 2019 players draft Highlights: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat set to showcase their skills at PWL season 4

Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi top draw in players draft, Pro Wrestling League 2019 starts from January 14

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: Mighty Punjab Royals overpower Haryana Hammers by 6-3 to lift trophy

Defending champions Punjab Royals produced a clinical performance on Friday to beat Haryana Hammers by a convincing margin of 6-3 to retain the title. Hammers, who were the runner-ups in....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 FINAL Preview: Haryana Hammers to battle it out with Punjab Royals in summit clash

Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will come to its conclusion with a mouth-watering summit clash between Haryana Hammers and Punjab Royals on Friday at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Hammers, who had....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 FINAL: How to watch Haryana Hammers vs Punjab Royals online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL final, what time does it start

After a thrilling season, Pro Wrestling League season 3 is drawing to its conclusion and the final will take place on Friday between defending champions Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers.....

Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Semifinal 2 highlights: Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal by 5-4 in a thriller to storm into finals

In the second semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal by 5-4 to storm into the finals where they will be clashing with Punjab Royals....

Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Preview: UP Dangal set to clash with Haryana Hammers in second semifinal

In the second semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, two of the strongest teams of the tournament will try and overpower each other at Siri Fort Sports Complex on....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 highlights: Pooja Dandha pins Veer Marathas' Marwa Amri as NCR Punjab Royals enters final with unassailable lead

The road to the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 final kickstarted on Wednesday as reigning champions NCR Punjab Royals outclassed debutant Veer Marathas in the semi-final 1 with a 6-3....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3, Semi Final 1: Defending champions NCR Punjab Royals to clash with Veer Marathas

Defending champions NCR Punjab Royals will face debutants Veer Marathas in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 on Wednesday at Siri Fort in New Delhi. After catapulting many heavyweight teams'....

PWL Season 3 highlights: Roublejit Singh beats Vicky as Haryana Hammers ends UP Dangal's undefeated run

The road to semifinals between 6 juggernauts of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 teams have come to a curtain close as qualified teams Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal locked horns....

PWL 3: Helen Maroulis’ Haryana Hammers to face invincible UP Dangal at Siri Fort

Third placed Haryana Hammers will face 2nd placed UP Dangal on matchday 15 of the Pro Wrestling League Season today at Siri Fort in New Delhi. The encounter between last....

Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Day 14 highlights: Punjab Royals thrash Mumbai Maharathi by 5-2; Sakshi Malik's team out of contention for semis

On day 14 of Pro wrestling League Season 3, Punjab Royals produced another power-packed performance to defeat Mumbai Maharathi comprehensively by a margin of 5-2 at Siri Fort Sports Complex.....

PWL 2018: How to watch NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL match, what time does it start

Fourth-placed NCR Punjab Royals will face fifth-placed Mumbai Maharathi on Monday in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at New Delhi's Siri Fort Arena. With 5 defeats in 5 games,....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 13 highlights: Veer Marathas defeat Delhi Sultans by 5-2; keep hopes of reaching semis alive

On day 13 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Veer Marathas outclassed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 to keep hopes of making it to semifinal alive. Marathas dominated the game throughout....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3: How to watch Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL match, what time does it start

On day 13 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Delhi Sultans will battle it out with Veer Marathas at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Sultans, who have lost all their four....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Preview: Delhi Sultans to clash with Veer Marathas on Sunday

Sunday's Pro Wrestling League match of Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas is very important in the sense that Delhi Sultans will be eyeing their first win of the season. On....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 highlights: Sumit Malik beats Satinder; Haryana Hammers edge past Mumbai Maharathi 4-3

Last year's runners-up Haryana Hammers edge past Mumbai Maharathi on Saturday (Day- 12) in the action-packed Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 at Siri Fort, New Delhi. With just one....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3: How to watch Mumbai Maharathi vs Haryana Hammers online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL match, what time does it start

In an all-important clash on Saturday, Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi will be battling it out with Haryana Hammers in Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Mumbai....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 11 highlights: UP Dangal outclass Veer Marathas by 4-3 in a tight battle

On day 11 of Pro Wrestling League 2018 season 3, UP Dangal continued to roll their winning juggernaut by beating Veer Marathas 4-3 in a tight battle at Siri Fort....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 10 highlights: Punjab Royals beat Delhi Sultans by 6-1; cruise into semis

Punjab Royals thrashed Delhi Sultans by 6-1 on Thursday to cruise into the semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3. Fresh from their win over strong Haryana Hammers, a confident....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3: How to watch Punjab Royals vs Delhi Sultans online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL match, what time does it start

Punjab Royals are set to clash with Delhi Sultans on Thursday on day 10 of Pro Wrestling League season 3. Punjab Royals would be riding high on their victory over....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 highlights: Pooja Dhandha upstages World Champion Helen Maroulis as Punjab Royals end Haryana Hammers' unbeaten run

With a defeat in the opener against UP Dangal and victory in second against Veer Marathas by the slightest of margin, Pro Wrestling League defending champions Punjab Royals have started....

Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Day 8: Defending champions Punjab Royals to face unbeaten Haryana Hammers

After successful triumphs in their last 2 games in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3, last year finalist Haryana Hammers will face their season 2 conquers Punjab Royals on Tuesday....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 7: How to watch Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL match, what time does it start

Pro wrestling League Season 3 is turning out to be a thriller with matches getting tighter by the day. All the teams are packed with star wrestlers with no clear....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Preview: UP Dangal to clash with Delhi Sultans on Monday

Already on a victory ride, UP Dangal are set to battle it out against Delhi Sultans. Delhi would have to go all out if they want to register their maiden....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 6 HIGHLIGHTS: Punjab Royals defeat Veer Marathas by 4-3 in a thriller

The sixth encounter of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 witnessed a nail-biter between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas wherein Royals emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-3. At the....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 5 HIGHLIGHTS: UP Dangal outclass Mumbai Maharathi by 4-3

The excitement around the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 is at its peak as the encounters are getting interesting day by day. UP Dangal continued their winning ways on Saturday when....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 5: How to watch UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi online live streaming and live coverage on TV, when is PWL, what time does it start

Following a convincing victory over Delhi Sultans in the opener of Pro Wrestling League season 3, Mumbai Maharathi will be clashing with UP Dangal in their second match of the....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Hammers continue their winning run; thrash Delhi Sultans by 5-2

Haryana Hammers outclassed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 on Friday to continue their winning run in Pro wrestling season 3 being held at Delhi's Siri Fort Sports Complex. While Hammers are....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 highlights: Nitin edge past Utkarsh Kale as UP Dangal beat Punjab Royals 4-3

Reigning champions Punjab Royals tasted defeat in their opening fixture against their nemesis UP Dangal on Thursday of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at Sri Fort in the national....

Pro Wrestling League Season 3: UP Dangal makes crucial changes against defending Champions Punjab Royals

On Thursday when defending champions Punjab Royals face arch-rivals UP Dangal, they will be a completely overhauled team. Experts believe that this team has got some of the best and....

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3: Haryana Hammers beat Veer Marathas 5-2 at Siri Fort

Runners-up of the first two editions of the Pro Wrestling League, Haryana Hammers kicked off their campaign in style by convincingly beating new entrants Veer Marathas 5-2 here at the....

