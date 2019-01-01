Defending champions Punjab Royals produced a clinical performance on Friday to beat Haryana Hammers by a convincing margin of 6-3 to retain the title. Hammers, who were the runner-ups in....
Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will come to its conclusion with a mouth-watering summit clash between Haryana Hammers and Punjab Royals on Friday at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Hammers, who had....
After a thrilling season, Pro Wrestling League season 3 is drawing to its conclusion and the final will take place on Friday between defending champions Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers.....
In the second semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal by 5-4 to storm into the finals where they will be clashing with Punjab Royals....
In the second semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, two of the strongest teams of the tournament will try and overpower each other at Siri Fort Sports Complex on....
The road to the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 final kickstarted on Wednesday as reigning champions NCR Punjab Royals outclassed debutant Veer Marathas in the semi-final 1 with a 6-3....
Defending champions NCR Punjab Royals will face debutants Veer Marathas in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 on Wednesday at Siri Fort in New Delhi. After catapulting many heavyweight teams'....
The road to semifinals between 6 juggernauts of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 teams have come to a curtain close as qualified teams Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal locked horns....
Third placed Haryana Hammers will face 2nd placed UP Dangal on matchday 15 of the Pro Wrestling League Season today at Siri Fort in New Delhi. The encounter between last....
On day 14 of Pro wrestling League Season 3, Punjab Royals produced another power-packed performance to defeat Mumbai Maharathi comprehensively by a margin of 5-2 at Siri Fort Sports Complex.....
Fourth-placed NCR Punjab Royals will face fifth-placed Mumbai Maharathi on Monday in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at New Delhi's Siri Fort Arena. With 5 defeats in 5 games,....
On day 13 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Veer Marathas outclassed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 to keep hopes of making it to semifinal alive. Marathas dominated the game throughout....
On day 13 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Delhi Sultans will battle it out with Veer Marathas at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Sultans, who have lost all their four....
Sunday's Pro Wrestling League match of Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas is very important in the sense that Delhi Sultans will be eyeing their first win of the season. On....
Last year's runners-up Haryana Hammers edge past Mumbai Maharathi on Saturday (Day- 12) in the action-packed Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 at Siri Fort, New Delhi. With just one....
In an all-important clash on Saturday, Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi will be battling it out with Haryana Hammers in Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Mumbai....
On day 11 of Pro Wrestling League 2018 season 3, UP Dangal continued to roll their winning juggernaut by beating Veer Marathas 4-3 in a tight battle at Siri Fort....
Punjab Royals thrashed Delhi Sultans by 6-1 on Thursday to cruise into the semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3. Fresh from their win over strong Haryana Hammers, a confident....
Punjab Royals are set to clash with Delhi Sultans on Thursday on day 10 of Pro Wrestling League season 3. Punjab Royals would be riding high on their victory over....
With a defeat in the opener against UP Dangal and victory in second against Veer Marathas by the slightest of margin, Pro Wrestling League defending champions Punjab Royals have started....
After successful triumphs in their last 2 games in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3, last year finalist Haryana Hammers will face their season 2 conquers Punjab Royals on Tuesday....
Pro wrestling League Season 3 is turning out to be a thriller with matches getting tighter by the day. All the teams are packed with star wrestlers with no clear....
Already on a victory ride, UP Dangal are set to battle it out against Delhi Sultans. Delhi would have to go all out if they want to register their maiden....
The sixth encounter of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 witnessed a nail-biter between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas wherein Royals emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-3. At the....
The excitement around the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 is at its peak as the encounters are getting interesting day by day. UP Dangal continued their winning ways on Saturday when....
Following a convincing victory over Delhi Sultans in the opener of Pro Wrestling League season 3, Mumbai Maharathi will be clashing with UP Dangal in their second match of the....
Haryana Hammers outclassed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 on Friday to continue their winning run in Pro wrestling season 3 being held at Delhi's Siri Fort Sports Complex. While Hammers are....
Reigning champions Punjab Royals tasted defeat in their opening fixture against their nemesis UP Dangal on Thursday of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at Sri Fort in the national....
On Thursday when defending champions Punjab Royals face arch-rivals UP Dangal, they will be a completely overhauled team. Experts believe that this team has got some of the best and....
Runners-up of the first two editions of the Pro Wrestling League, Haryana Hammers kicked off their campaign in style by convincingly beating new entrants Veer Marathas 5-2 here at the....
NEWSX
CATEGORIES
STAY CONNECTED
OTHER SERVICES
OUR CHANNELS