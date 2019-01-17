Mumbai Maharathi vs MP Yodha Live updates: All eyes will be star wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Vinesh Phogat today as their teams Mumbai Maharathi vs MP Yodha will face off each other at Haryana's Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The match will commence at 7 pm (IST) and the wrestling fans can catch the live action on Sony Ten 3, Sony liv.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

Mumbai Maharathi vs MP Yodha Live updates: Here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, Mumbai Maharathi will battle it out against MP Yodha on Thursday, January 17, 2019, in the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL 4). The match will commence at 7 pm (IST), where national and international medalists from both the sides will lock horns against each other. Mumbai Maharathi and MP Yodha have started their run with a win in the PWL 4 and today both star wrestlers from both the sides will be eyeing to notch up more points.

The winner of today’s match will bag a strong position and move atop the points table. Mumbai Maharathi clinched a glittering victory, in their first game, with superb performances from Commonwealth gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, Hungarian wrestler Zsanett Nemeth, Asian Junior wrestling gold medallist Sachin Rathi and former European U23 champion Ibragim Ilyasova against NCR-Punjab Royals.

On the other side, MP Yodha, who crushed Delhi Sultans’ challenge in their last game, will the be looking forward to mark another win. MP Yodha, who were lacking behind by 3-1 against Delhi Sultans made a brilliant comeback with impressive skills from “Giant-Killer” Pooja Dhanda and co. and turned the table around by finishing off with a 4-3 win.

The pundits have predicted today’s match to be another exciting encounter at the Tau Devi Lal stadium.

Get ready for mega action in the fourth game of the #ProWrestlingLeague — @MumbaiMaharathi vs #MPYodha Live and exclusive 7pm onwards on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Wah (Hindi) #PWLSeason4 #MatLePanga@NewsX @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/OGebgNEMx5 — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 17, 2019

Live Updates

