Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha LIVE score updates: U Mumba-UP Yoddha clash is a top spot fight U Mumba and UP Yoddha will be facing each other to claim the top spots in the tournament so far, however, both the teams have witnessed defeats in their previous game, therefore, it will be a good opportunity for them to once again pick-up the momentum and take the lead in the game. For U Mumba, it appears to be a little easy affair as in the last game against UP Yoddha, Mumbai won by 37-34 victory.

Rishank Devadiga was the super performer in the previous game as he grabs the limelight after he scored a Super 10 and ride the team to a decent victory. Once again, Mumbai will be banking upon Devadiga to show his magic and lead the U Mumba to another victory. Apart from Devadiga, U Mumba’s Surender Singh also played his part and supported other teammates to pave way for team’s victory.

Talking about UP Yoddha, they started upon a high beat after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the team couldn’t maintain the winning streak and ended up with successive defeats, the last one was against Haryana Steelers.

Key players

Siddharth Desai, who made a comeback after injury placed some fine performance in previous games and scored straight super 10s in two successive games. Meanwhile, for UP Yoddha, the team will be banking upon its defenders. Yoddha’s Nitesh Kumar will be someone who can disturb U Mumba as in some last previous performance, he has shown a good game.

Expected squad

U Mumba – Fazel Atrachali(C), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, Dharamaraj Cheralathan

U.P Yoddha – Rishank Devadiga(C), Shrikanth Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Nitesh Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Azad Singh or Narender

Live Updates

