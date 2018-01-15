The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal on Monday (Day 7) at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

Pro wrestling League Season 3 is turning out to be a thriller with matches getting tighter by the day. All the teams are packed with star wrestlers with no clear favorites and that is what is making the tournament so exciting. On Monday (Day 7) Delhi Sultans will be taking on UP Dangal at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Dangal are in a brilliant form having won both their opening matches. On the other hand, Delhi Sultans are still in quest of their first win of the tournament. There seems to be no end to their troubles as Sushil is likely to miss today’s bout as well due to an injury.

UP Dangal’s co-owner Sunny Katyal has expressed hope that his team will continue its winning streak against Delhi Sultans on Monday. “I am very happy with the overall performance of my team especially Nitin Rathi and Vanesa Kaladzinskaya who have given me a reason to smile. Our first target is to reach the semi-finals,” he said. Delhi Sultans co-owner has said that if women perform well, they will be able to put an end to Sultans’ juggernaut. “Our Men’s team is very strong. If we win a single match in women’s category, we will emerge victorious in this match,” he said.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal will start on January 15 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.