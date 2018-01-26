The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers in the final at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Friday. While defending champions Punjab will look forward to get their hands on the trophy once again, Haryana Hammers will be in the quest of their first title having been the runner-up before. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

After a thrilling season, Pro Wrestling League season 3 is drawing to its conclusion and the final will take place on Friday between defending champions Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers. The match toss will take place at 6: 50 PM and the action will kick off at 7 PM at Siri Fort Sports Complex. The match promises to be exciting as Punjab Royals will be in quest of their second consecutive title this time around. Haryana Hammers, who ended up as runner-ups in last season will be looking forward to overcoming the heartbreak by emerging victorious. Both the teams boast of a star-studded lineup, but it would be interesting to see who deals with the pressure better.

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League final between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers will start on January 26 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3 final?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 final can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers start?

The final between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers will begin at 7 PM, while the match toss will take place at 6: 50 PM.