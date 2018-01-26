Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 FINAL Preview: Talking about the journey of both teams, Punjab Royals had beaten Veer Marathas in the first semifinal to book a berth in the final. On the other hand, Haryana Hammers had gotten the better of UP Dangal to reach last-two. The final will begin at 7 PM at Siri Fort Sports Complex, while the toss will take place at 6:50 PM.

Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will come to its conclusion with a mouth-watering summit clash between Haryana Hammers and Punjab Royals on Friday at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Hammers, who had lost out to Punjab in PWL 2 final, will be seeking their revenge this time around. Punjab Royals, on the other hand, would be eyeing their second consecutive victory having won the title in 2017. Both the teams have a star-studded lineup and the final battle promises to be exciting.

Talking about the journey of both finalists, The mighty Punjab Royals had beaten Veer Marathas in the first semifinal to book a berth in the final. Royals dominated the game throughout and conceded their first points only after winning four bouts in succession. Upset queen Pooja Dhandha continued her winning streak to stun World Championship silver medalist Marwa Amri to guide her team to a victory. Hammers will have to be careful of Dhandha as her bout is going to be extremely crucial and can change the fate of the game.

To book a spot in the PWL final, Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal by 5-4 on Thursday in a thriller. Haryana, who were the runner-ups in last season would be looking for a revenge against Royals and would expect their grapplers to take them over the line this time around. They will be riding high on their splendid consecutive wins against UP Dangal and would be expecting to overcome the challenge of Royals. The final will begin at 7 PM at Siri Fort Sports Complex, while the toss will take place at 6:50 PM.

