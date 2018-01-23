Tuesday's encounter between 2017 runners-up Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal, who are still undefeated in the third instalment of the Pro Wrestling League will be the final league match of this season. Both Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal have sealed thier places for the semi-finals of this season's PWL. The final league match of PWL Season3 between third-placed Hammers and 2nd placed UP Dangal led by Geeta Phogat still promises to be a slobber knocker of a contest. UP Dangal will be looking wrap league action by outclassing every team of India's flamboyant wrestling competition. The Dangal are spearheaded by Geeta Phogat, Abdurakhmonov Bekzod, Bajrang Punia and Zsanett Nemeth. Indian wrestler VineshPhogat is expected to take on Sun Yanan in Women's 50kgs category. In the women’s 62kg bout, Dangal skipper Geeta Phogat will go one on one against Sarita Mor.

Third placed Haryana Hammers will face 2nd placed UP Dangal on matchday 15 of the Pro Wrestling League Season today at Siri Fort in New Delhi. The encounter between last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal, who are still undefeated in the third instalment of the Pro Wrestling League will be the final league match of this season. While both Hammers and UP Dangal have already booked their tickets for the semi-finals, the final league match of PWL Season3 still promises to be a slobber knocker of a contest.

The 2017 finalist of the PWL edge past Mumbai Maharathi last week on Matchday 12 with a 4-3 margin to qualify for the semi-finals while their tonight’s opponent went on a winning streak to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. With four wins in four games so far this season, UP Dangal will be looking wrap league action by outclassing every team of India’s flamboyant wrestling competition. The Dangal are spearheaded by Geeta Phogat, Abdurakhmonov Bekzod, Bajrang Punia and Zsanett Nemeth.

For Haryana Hammers World Champion and Rio Gold Medalist Helen Maroulis, heavyweight wrestler Sumit and 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship – Gold Roublejit Singh Rangi will be leading the charge against indomitable UP Dangal. Indian wrestler VineshPhogat is expected to take on Sun Yanan in Women's 50kgs category. In the women's 62kg bout, Dangal skipper Geeta Phogat will go one on one against SaritaMor. ''We have only one motto that the work that had not happened in the first two seasons, will happen this time," the co-owner of Haryana Hammers was quoted as saying.