The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas on Saturday (Day 13) at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Both the teams have had a rough season so far and would be looking forward to a victory. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

On day 13 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Delhi Sultans will battle it out with Veer Marathas at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Sultans, who have lost all their four games so far will be in the quest of their first victory of the season. On the other hand, Veer Marathas, who have also had a dull season, would like to brighten it up a little with a win on Sunday. The match is crucial for Marathas if they want to keep their hopes of reaching semi-final alive.

Ahead of the game, Delhi Sultans co-owner Ashish Bhutani said that although their team has not performed well this season, the audiences have stood by their side and continue to support them. On the other hand, Veer Marathas co-owner Ranjit Saxena has said that their team is back in form and is likely to win the contest against Delhi Sultans. “We will try our best to maintain the rhythm in our remaining contests. We have full faith in our players,” he said.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas will start on January 21 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Delhi Sultans and Veer Marathas will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live each day from 9th January onwards. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.