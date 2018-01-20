The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers on Saturday (Day 12) at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

In an all-important clash on Saturday, Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi will be battling it out with Haryana Hammers in Pro Wrestling League Season 3 at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Mumbai are currently placed at number 4 in the points table having lost two of their three matches. Malik’s team will have to give it all in today’s game in order to keep their hopes of reaching semis alive. Hammers, on the other end, have lost only match in the league so far and would be eying a victory to ensure a semifinal berth. Hammers are coming back from a defeat at the hands of Punjab Royals and will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match, Haryana Hammers co-owner said that Haryana are not ready to settle for anything less than a title win this time around. It must be recalled that Hammers have been runner-up in previous two seasons, but they have not been able to get their hands on the trophy yet. Mumbai Maharathi’s owner has also expressed confidence that his team has the talent to make it to semis if they live up to their potential.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers will start on January 20 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Mumbai Maharathi vs Haryana Hammers start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live each day from 9th January onwards. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.