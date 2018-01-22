Fourth-placed NCR Punjab Royals will face fifth-placed Mumbai Maharathi on Monday in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 today at New Delhi's Siri Fort Arena. While Sakshi Malik's Mumbai Maharathi are in a must-win situation tonight if they want to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. Defending champions NCR Punjab Royals are still in semi-final contention and a win over Mumbai Maharathi might clear their path for the semi-final spot in the third instalment of Pro Wrestling League. Royals are spearheaded by Pooja Danda who outclassed World Campion Helen Maroulis, who is also the icon signing for Haryana Hammers. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik will be leading the charge for Mumbai against the defending champions.

Mumbai Maharathi were beaten by Haryana Hammers, who booked their semi-final berth with a 4-3 win in a thrilling encounter

Recently the Mumbai Maharathi were beaten by Haryana Hammers, who booked their semi-final berth with a 4-3 win in a thrilling encounter. Their opponents, Punjab Royals on the other hand are boosted with their recent triumph over winless Delhi Sultans. The Sushil Kumar starrer side were absolutely decimated by reigning champions with a thumping 6-1 margin on matchday 10 of the Pro Wrestling League. Royals are spearheaded by Pooja Danda who outclassed World Campion Helen Maroulis, who is also the icon signing for Haryana Hammers. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik will be leading the charge for Mumbai against the defending champions.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi get underway?

The Pro Wrestling League match between NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi will start on January 21 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live each day from 9th January onwards. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.