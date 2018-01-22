Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi are clashing with Punjab Royals on Monday at Siri Fort Sports Complex. While Punjab have already booked a berth into semifinals, Mumbai will have to win today's encounter at any cost to make it to last-four stage. Catch the live updates of match here!

On day 14 of Pro wrestling League Season 3, Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi will be taking on Punjab Royals at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Monday

On day 14 of Pro wrestling League Season 3, Sakshi Malik-led Mumbai Maharathi are taking on Punjab Royals at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Monday. For Mumbai, it is going to be a do-or-die battle and they would have to win it at any cost to cruise into semis. On the other hand, Punjab Royals have already made it to the semifinal but would be looking to gain more points in order to better their standings in the table. Earlier on Sunday, Veer Marathas had beaten Delhi Sultans by a margin of 5-2, and they will be hoping for a victory of Punjab Royals if they want to make it to semis.

Catch the live updates of Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi here:

08: 43 PM IST | Soslan Ramonov is another grappler who is yet to lose a bout this season, may be he can give Mumbai something to cheer for! First round underway!

08: 41 PM IST | Up next, in the last bout of the night Mumbai’s Soslan Ramonov will be up against countryman Ilyas Bekbulatov in 65 kg men category

08: 36 PM IST | Anastasija Grigorjeva causes a major upset, defeats Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 10-2 by virtue of a pin-fall. What a disappointing day it has been for Mumbai Maharathi.

08: 31 PM IST | Malik trailing by 2-4 after the first round. Her team’s defeat seems to have taken a toll on her morale as well!

08: 27 PM IST | Up next Mumbai captain Sakshi Malik will be locking horns with Anastasija. Can she lift Mumbai’s spirits here?

08: 26 PM IST | You know what girls, the cutie Himansh Kohli is also present in the stadium. So you have one more reason to watch the game!

08: 22 PM IST | And with that Mumbai’s hopes of reaching semis end too! It is going to be Veer Marathas in the semifinal.

08: 17 PM IST | Geno Petriashvili registers another victory, wins his bout by 7-0. What a pleasure it is to watch this man, he is looking absolutely unbeatable!

08: 15 PM IST | End of the first round! Geno is ahead by 4-0. He still looks disappointed, was probably looking for more points.

08: 13 PM IST | Geno Petriashvili earns two points by virtue of two points, first round underway at the moment!

08: 09 PM IST | Welcome back after the break! Time for 125 kg (men) bout! Punjab’s Geno Petriashvili set to wrestle it out with Satender Malik. Geno has been absolutely sensational this season justifying his icon status and would be favourite to win the bout. Can he remain undefeated?

08: 02 PM IST | Dhandha does it again! Earns last moment points to defeat Odunayo 4-2. She is the upset queen here, Nigerian can’t believe she has been defeated! Punjab extending their lead!

07: 59 PM IST | Odunayo has the advantage of height and reach, but Dhadha giving her good fight back. She conceded only one point to her opponent for passivity. Can she cause another upset tonight?

07: 53 PM IST | All right, peeps! Make some noise as Pooja Dhandha of Royals will be up in action against Mumbai Mahrathi’s Odunayo Adekuoroye next in 57 kg women category! Dhanda had caused a major upset in the last game so all eyes on her!

07: 50 PM IST | Bekhbayar wins his bout against Kale 10-0. Utkarsh showed some aggression in the second round, but opponent proved to be far superior to him. Mumbai register first victory of the night.

07: 44 PM IST | Disappointment continues for Kale as he continues to concede points. Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar leading by 8-0 at the end of first round, showing his technical superiority.

07: 39 PM IST | Time for 57 kg (men) bout! Punjab’s Utkarsh Kale set to clash with Mumbai’s Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar. Utkarsh has been struggling in the tournament so far and Mumbai can win their first points of the night!

07: 35 PM IST | Koumba Larroque winning the bout by 2-0, she did not have to do much as her opponent was two passive and she was gifted with the two points. Punjab are now leading by 2-0 in the game.

07: 32 PM IST | Second round has begun, Cynthia still too passive on the mat! Not much action happening as both the girls still seem to be sizing each other up.

07: 29 PM IST | A very tight battle currently underway on the mat. Koumba Larroque is leading by 1-0 at the conclusion of first round. Cynthia preventing her opponent to make her moves, but gave away one penalty points as she was too passive.

07: 25 PM IST | The second bout of the night is currently on wherein Koumba Larroque is taking on Cynthia Vescan in the 76 kg women category.

07: 18 PM IST | Woo, what an exciting bout it was! Deepak making a dramatic comeback in last few minutes levelling the scores 5-5. Satyawart challenged the decision, but panel gives it to Punia. One penalty point awarded to Deepak as Satyawart went against the decision. Punia winning it by 6-5 in the end! The crowd is absolutely shocked with the upset!

07:09 PM IST | Kadian and Punia fighting it out on the mat. Punia too defensive, gifts away points to Kadian for passivity.

07: 05 PM IST | Okay then, ladies and gents it is time for the first bout of the night. Deepak Punia of Punjab is all set to wrestle it out with Satyavrat Kadian of Mumbai Maharathi in 92 kg men event.

06: 59 PM IST | Toss Time! Mumbai captain Sakshi Malik wins the toss, blocks 50 kg (women) category. Men’s 74 kg category blocked by Royals in return. That means, Nirmala Devi will be missing from action, bad news for Punjab!

06: 40 PM IST |As both the teams gear up for the battle, check out these pictures from the stadium.

06: 03 PM IST | Hi there! A very warm welcome to the live coverage of PWL. Today’s match is going to be very crucial for Mumbai Maharathi and Veer Marathas who are in contention for a berth into semis. While Mumbai would like to beat Royals to make it to last-four stage, Marathas would be rooting for Punjab Royals’ win as it would clear their way for semis. The toss will take place at 6: 50 PM