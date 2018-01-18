Punjab Royals are clashing with Delhi Sultans in Pro Wrestling League season 3 today. Follow the live updates of the match between Punjab Royals and Delhi Sultans here!

Punjab Royals are set to clash with Delhi Sultans on Thursday on day 10 of Pro Wrestling League season 3

Punjab Royals are clashing with Delhi Sultans on Thursday on day 10 of Pro Wrestling League season 3. Punjab Royals would be riding high on their victory over Haryana Hammers registered on Tuesday, while Delhi Sultans will be in the quest for their first victory of the season. Delhi are virtually out of the race for semifinals having lost in all three matches of the league so far. Punjab, on the other hand, would like to better their standings on the points table.

Catch all the live updates of the match between Punjab Royals and Delhi Sultans here:

08:04 PM IST | Geno Petriashili has done the job for his team! He has also won his bout by pinfall (10-0). Delhi Sultans are virtually out of finals’ race.

07:55 PM IST | Geno Petriashili, iconic player of Punjab Royals is going to battle it out against Delhi’s Hitender Beniwal in the next bout of the night in 125 kg (men) category. Geno has been in superb form and would be the favourite in today’s match as well. Can Punjab finish the game right here?

07:55 PM IST | Woo! The fight is already over! Anastasija Grigorjeva wins the bout by pinfall within one minute. Delhi Sultans inching towards their fourth loss of the season!

07: 52 PM IST | All right people, it is time for 62 kg (women) bout. Anastasija Grigorjeva is up against Delhi Sultans’ Monia Dhanoa. Dhanoa yet to win a bout this season, can her quest for victory end today?

07: 47 PM IST | Jitender has won his second consecutive bout of the season easily against Vinod. Royals lead by 2-1. Jitender says he is really happy with his victory and it would have been stupid to underestimate his opponent.

07: 35 PM IST | Next bout is between Jitender of Punjab Royals and Vinod Om Prakash of Delhi Sultans. Jitender had won his bout dramatically in the last match, can he repeat his heroics? Experience on his side.

07: 31 PM IST | Nirmala Devi has won her bout comfortably against Maroi Mizen of Delhi Sultans. punjab equal the team score. An unexpected win for Nirmala who had impressed in her last bout as well.

07: 24 PM IST | Nirmala Devi is showing her dominance on the mat. She is leading by 2-0 after the first round. Can Tunisian wrestler turn things around? We gotta see!

07: 19 PM IST | Nirmala Devi of Punjab Royals walking into the mat to take on Delhi Sultans’ Maroi Mizen in 50 kg (women) category.

07: 11 PM IST| Alvaro Aslan of Delhi Sultans beats his opponent Nasir Hussain in first bout of the day by 14-1. Delhi Sultans lead by 1-0.

07:04 PM IST| Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Punjab Royals and Delhi Sultans! Action to begin shortly, Royals have won the toss! they have blocked 57 kg men’s category, while Delhi have blocked 74 kg women category.