In the second semifinal of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, two of the strongest teams of the tournament will try and overpower each other at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Thursday to book a berth into the final. Both the teams had a stunning run in the run-up to semis losing only one match each. The winner of today’s game will clash with formidable Punjab Royals in the final on January 27. It must be recalled that Punjab have already made it to top two having beaten Veer Marathas comprehensively.

07: 33 PM IST | The first round has come to the conclusion. Bekzod Abdurakhmonov is leading 2-0. Not a very aggressive bout though, as both grapplers are taking it slow!

07: 30 PM IST | The third match of the night is currently underway between Haryana’s Khetik Tsabalov and UP’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov in men’s 74 kg category. The lead here would be great in boosting the morale of both teams as they would be able to play without much pressure.

07: 26 PM IST | Nemeth could not do much in the second round as Pooja desperately tried to gain some points. However, the Indian could manage only one point that too by virtue of her opponent’s passivity. Hungarian wins the bout eventually by 3-1.

07: 19 PM IST | End of the first round! Hungarian Zsanett Nemeth leading the bout by 3-0 banking upon her experience to the fullest. Sihag will have to bring something new to the fore to be able to make a comeback here!

07: 15 PM IST | 20-year-old Pooja Sihag of Haryana Hammers will be taking on Zsanett Nemeth in the second bout of the night in 76 kg women category. Can the youngster help Haryana in extending the lead, or will Dangal level the scores?

Bajrang Punia wants to gift @yogeshwardutt2 a win as he becomes a father of a baby boy. — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 25, 2018

07: 12 PM IST | Haryana Hammers’ Vladimir wins the first bout of the night comprehensively against Nitin Rathi of UP Dangal.

07:02 IST | The first bout of the night is going to take place in 57 kg men category.

06: 29 PM IST | Check out the biggest and most exciting bouts of the night!

06: 21 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the game between UP Dangal and Haryana Hammers. This is the second semifinal of the tournament and the winner will clash with Punjab Royals in the final game.