With just one defeat in their Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 campaign through the hands of defending champions NCR Punjab Royals on matchday 8, the Hammers will be looking to get back on winning terms tonight against Sakshi Malik's Mumbai Maharathi. Their opponents, the Mumbai Maharathi are right behind their tonight's opponents with just a single win in 3 games.

Mumbai Maharathi are right behind their tonight's opponents with just a single win in 3 games

Last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers are set to collide with Mumbai Maharathi today on Day 12 of the action-packed Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 at Siri Fort in New Delhi. With just one defeat in their season 3 campaign through the hands of defending champions NCR Punjab Royals on match day 8, the Hammers will be looking to get back on winning terms. Their opponents, the Mumbai Maharathi are right behind their tonight’s opponents with just a single win in 3 games. In order to keep their PWL Season 3 hopes alive, the Maharathi have landed themselves in a must-win situation against the Hammers.

Speaking ahead of the match were the co-owner of Haryana Hammers, who revealed that his side are confident to wrap up the tie in their favour. ”We have only one motto that the work that had not happened in the first two seasons, will happen this time,” said the co-owner of Haryana Hammers. Their opponents and Mumbai Maharathi’s co-owner Moolchand Sahrawat said that he believes in Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik who is capable of winning along with the likes of Satyawart, Odunayo, Satyendra, Vascan Cynthia and Olympic champion Sosalan whose role will be quite crucial in the game.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Day 12 encounter between Haryana Hammers and Mumbai Maharathi:

7:30 PM — Another point to her name as Yanan is about to end the contest in Haryana Hammers’ favour.

7:28 PM — Sun Yanan is desperately trying to turn his attack in a pinfall. She is leading 6-1 for the moment.

7:26 PM — The second round is underway between Sun Yanan and Seema Bisla. A pushout effected by Bisla to bag an equalising point against the Chinese wrestler.

7:24 PM — A point for passivity given to Sun Yanan as she leads the second bout with a single point to her name.

7:22 PM — We are almost 2 minutes up in the second bout of the night and both Sun Yanan and Seema Bisla are pointless.

7:20 PM — The first round between Chinese wrestler Sun Yanan and Seema Bisla is underway.

7:18 PM — Next up is women’s action in the 50kg category, representing Haryana Hammers is Sun Yanan and she is up against National champion (Mumbai Maharathi) Seema Bisla.

7:16 PM — Things going as planned for Mumbai right now as their Rio Olympic gold medallist picks up the first win with a 15-1 margin. Mumbai Maharathi leads 1-0 with 6 bouts to come next.

7:14 PM — Talk about timing and quick reversals, Soslan Ramonov is having everything in is arsenal. Soslan Ramonov leads 15-1.

7:12 PM — Another takedown by the Russian, Soslan Ramonov dominating the first bout. He is leading 11-1 now.

7:10 PM — Harphool is behind with a 5-point deficit as second round is off and running. A minute gone Ramonov still leading 6-1.

7:08 PM — Soslan Ramonov is leading the bout with a comprehensive lead of 6-1 as second round is about to get underway.

7:06 PM — With a decent attack Harphool has picked up a solitary point but its still the Russian who is under control. Soslan Ramonov takes down Harphool with yet another attack to end the first 3 minutes in Mumbai’s favour.

7:04 PM — The first bout between Harphool and Soslan Ramonov has been underway. The Russian Ramonov has bagged the first point of the bout. Mumbai grappler leading the bout 2-0.

7:02 PM — We are about to kick start the first bout of the night at Siri Fort between Harphool and Soslan Ramonov in the 74Kg category.

7:00 PM — It’s toss time ladies and gentlemen and Haryana Hammers without star player have won the toss. After winning the toss the 92kg men’s category has been blocked by the Hammers, while Sakshi Malik has decided to block 76 women’s category.

6:10 PM — Update on World Champion Helen Maroulis: The Rio Olympics Gold medallist has decided to withdraw herself from tonight’s action due to a slight pain in her leg. As per reports, Helen Maroulis was injured during her bout with Pooja Dandha on matchday 8 when the Indian wrestler upstaged the American and created a major upset.

You can watch the thrilling encounter between Maroulis and Pooja Dandha here:

6:00PM — Hello and welcome to the LIVE streaming of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Day 12 encounter between Haryana Hammers and Mumbai Maharathi. For tonight’s action the matches are as follows:

(First name of Haryana Hammers) 57 kg – Vladimir Khinchengashvili Vs Behbayeer, 65 kg – Harphool Vs Soslan Ramonov, 74 kg – Khetik Tsabolov Vs Praveen, 92 kg – Roublejit Singh Vs Satyawart Kadian, 125 kg – Sumit Vs Satender, 50 kg – Sun Yanan Vs border, 57 kg – Helen Maroulis Vs Odunayo, 62 kg Sarita Vs Sakshi Malik, 76 kg – Pooja Vs Vascon Cynthia.