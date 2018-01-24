On Wednesday, last year champions of Pro Wrestling League Punjab Royals will be looking to enter the finals for the second consecutive time in Indian wrestling's flamboyant competition. NCR Punjab Royals’ icon signing Geno Petriashvili, who is on an inspirational run for his side is expected to lead the charge of Punjab in the semi-finals.

Defending champions NCR Punjab Royals will face debutants Veer Marathas in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 on Wednesday at Siri Fort in New Delhi. After catapulting many heavyweight teams’ semi-final hopes including Sakshi Malik led Mumbai Maharathi’s and Delhi Sultans, last year champions Punjab Royals will be looking to enter the finals for the second consecutive time in Indian wrestling’s flamboyant competition. NCR Punjab Royals’ icon signing Geno Petriashvili, who is on an inspirational run for his side is expected to lead the charge of Punjab in the semi-finals.

Along with Petriashvili, star turnout Pooja Danda is also another wrestler to watch out for in the semifinals. Her triumph over World Champion Helen Maroulis was indeed the biggest win of her much promising wrestling career. With her latest upset recorded during Punjab’s clash with Haryana Hammers, the 24 -year old Indian grappler has become the new fan favourite in the third instalment of PWL. Their tonight’s opponent in the semi-finals, Veer Marathas became the dark horses of Pro Wrestling league Season 3 after making to the semi-finals despite witnessing frustrating defeats in the first two games of the season. For veer Marathas, icon player Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Belarus, a freestyle wrestler in the 76kg category is surely a player to watch out for.

The Veer Marathas also have star players including the likes of Indian star Ritu Phogat, Vasilisa Marzaliuk Marwa Amri, Georgi Ketoev, Levan Berianidze and Amit Dhanka. “We have shown our grit and commitment against Punjab Royals and the only option we have now is to make a bang on the mat with rightly put strategy and planning,” Ritu Phogat was quoted as saying.