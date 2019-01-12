Pro Wrestling League season 4 #PWL4, the biggest wrestling league in the country has partnered with India’s digital payment company Paytm and Insider.in as official ticketing partner. As a part of the engagement, Paytm and Insider.in will manage the end-to-end ticketing experience for all the Pro Wrestling League season 4 matches.

Pro Wrestling League season 4 #PWL4, the biggest wrestling league in the country has partnered with India’s digital payment company Paytm and Insider.in as official ticketing partner. As a part of the engagement, Paytm and Insider.in will manage the end-to-end ticketing experience for all the Pro Wrestling League season 4 matches. The fans can easily scan the Paytm QR codes placed at the venue ticket counters and can also redeem exciting cashback offers while booking the tickets online.

The league is scheduled to start from 14th January and will go on till 31st January across Panchkula, Ludhiana and Greater Noida. The 18-day event will witness six teams- Delhi Sultans, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers, MP Yodha, Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals.

The spotlight for this season will remain the star players – Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Sumit Malik apart from some champion international wrestlers.

The league showcased world-class wrestlers including Olympians, world champions and continental championship medal winners who provided an excellent fare to the viewers.

For all the latest Pro Wrestling League News, download NewsX App

Read More