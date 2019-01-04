PWL season 4: The stage is all set for the fourth season of the Pro Wrestling League, where world’s best wrestlers will loch horns against each other. The league consists of 6 teams— NCR Punjab Royals, Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, UP Dangal, Mumbai Maharathi and the new entrant MP Yodhas will take on each other at the PWL 4. The tournament will be played on the Greco-Roman format of wrestling for 18 days. In the the PWL season 4, each team will have 9 players including 5 men and 4 women wrestlers. The 6 team will play 18 matches including 15 league matches, 2 semis and a title clash.
Today after the draft more than 250 national and international wrestlers were split into 6 teams and the interesting tournament will commence from Monday, January 14, 2019 to Thursday, January 31, 2019.
With the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other prestegious title winners, some young legs will also showcase their skills at the PWL season 4.
Here is the full list of players:
MP Yodha:
Ritu Phogat- 53kg
Sandeep Tomar- 57Kg
Pooja Dhanda- 57kg
Elise Manolova- 62Kg
Shilpi Yadav- 62Kg
Vasil Mikhaillov- 74kg
Andrea Carolina- 76Kg
Deepak- 86kg
Akash Antil- 125Kg
Delhi Sultans:
Pinki- 53Kg
Rahul Aware- 57kg
Katherina Zhydachivska- 57Kg
Sakshi Malik- 64kg
Kviatkoski Andrey- 65kg
Khetik Tsabolov- 74kg
Jitendra- 74Kg
Shustovo Anastasia- 76Kg
Sumit Malik- 125Kg
UP Dangal:
Vanesa Kaladzinskaya- 53Kg
Rahul Aware- 57 kg
Naveen- 57kg
Sarita- 57Kg
Navjot Kaur- 64kg
Pankaj Rana- 65kg
Epp Mae- 76Kg
Irakli Misituri- 86kg
Giorgi Sakandelidze- 125Kg
Haryana Hammers:
Seema- 53Kg
Anastasia Nichita-57Kg
Ravi Kumar- 57kg
Tayana Omelchenko-62Kg
Rajnesh- 65kg
Praveen Rana- 74kg
Kiran- 76Kg
Ali Shabanov- 86kg
Khotsianivski Aleksander- 125Kg
Mumbai Maharathi:
Vinesh Phogat- 53kg
Betzabeth Angelica- 57Kg
Ibragim Ilyasov- 57kg
Shilpi Yadav- 62Kg
Harphool- 65kg
Sachin Rathi- 74Kg
Zsanett Nemeth- 76Kg
Deepak Punia- 86kg
Baitseev Vladisiav-125Kg
NCR Punjab Royals:
Anju- 53Kg
Mimi Hristova- 57Kg
Nitin Rathee- 57kg
Bajrang Puniya- 65kg
Anita- 62Kg
Amit Dhankhar- 74Kg
Alina Stadnik Makhynia- 76Kg
Dato Marsagishvili- 86Kg
KoreyJarvis- 125Kg
