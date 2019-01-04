PWL 4: The fourth season of the Pro Wrestling League is all set to kick off, where world's best wrestlers will take on eachother in front of super excited crowed. The tournament will commence from January 14 and will be concluded on January 31, 2019. The six teams who will be competing with each other are NCR-Punjab Royals, Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, UP Dangal, Mumbai Maharathi and the new entrant MP Yodhas.

PWL season 4: The stage is all set for the fourth season of the Pro Wrestling League, where world’s best wrestlers will loch horns against each other. The league consists of 6 teams— NCR Punjab Royals, Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, UP Dangal, Mumbai Maharathi and the new entrant MP Yodhas will take on each other at the PWL 4. The tournament will be played on the Greco-Roman format of wrestling for 18 days. In the the PWL season 4, each team will have 9 players including 5 men and 4 women wrestlers. The 6 team will play 18 matches including 15 league matches, 2 semis and a title clash.

Today after the draft more than 250 national and international wrestlers were split into 6 teams and the interesting tournament will commence from Monday, January 14, 2019 to Thursday, January 31, 2019.

With the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other prestegious title winners, some young legs will also showcase their skills at the PWL season 4.

Here is the full list of players:

MP Yodha:

Ritu Phogat- 53kg

Sandeep Tomar- 57Kg

Pooja Dhanda- 57kg

Elise Manolova- 62Kg

Shilpi Yadav- 62Kg

Vasil Mikhaillov- 74kg

Andrea Carolina- 76Kg

Deepak- 86kg

Akash Antil- 125Kg

Delhi Sultans:

Pinki- 53Kg

Rahul Aware- 57kg

Katherina Zhydachivska- 57Kg

Sakshi Malik- 64kg

Kviatkoski Andrey- 65kg

Khetik Tsabolov- 74kg

Jitendra- 74Kg

Shustovo Anastasia- 76Kg

Sumit Malik- 125Kg

UP Dangal:

Vanesa Kaladzinskaya- 53Kg

Rahul Aware- 57 kg

Naveen- 57kg

Sarita- 57Kg

Navjot Kaur- 64kg

Pankaj Rana- 65kg

Epp Mae- 76Kg

Irakli Misituri- 86kg

Giorgi Sakandelidze- 125Kg

Haryana Hammers:

Seema- 53Kg

Anastasia Nichita-57Kg

Ravi Kumar- 57kg

Tayana Omelchenko-62Kg

Rajnesh- 65kg

Praveen Rana- 74kg

Kiran- 76Kg

Ali Shabanov- 86kg

Khotsianivski Aleksander- 125Kg

Mumbai Maharathi:

Vinesh Phogat- 53kg

Betzabeth Angelica- 57Kg

Ibragim Ilyasov- 57kg

Shilpi Yadav- 62Kg

Harphool- 65kg

Sachin Rathi- 74Kg

Zsanett Nemeth- 76Kg

Deepak Punia- 86kg

Baitseev Vladisiav-125Kg

NCR Punjab Royals:

Anju- 53Kg

Mimi Hristova- 57Kg

Nitin Rathee- 57kg

Bajrang Puniya- 65kg

Anita- 62Kg

Amit Dhankhar- 74Kg

Alina Stadnik Makhynia- 76Kg

Dato Marsagishvili- 86Kg

KoreyJarvis- 125Kg

