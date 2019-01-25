Pro Wrestling League Season 4: Mumbai Maharathi defeated NCR Royals Punjab on Thursday by 4-3 win and cut short Haryana Hammers’ winning streak in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Pro Wrestling League Season 4: Vinesh Phogat led Mumbai Maharathi to a convincing 4-3 win and cut short Haryana Hammers’ winning streak in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday. The 24-year-old wrestler who was nominated for the prestigious Laureus Awards recently got tough resistance from the Haryana Hammers wrestler Seema but the Asian Games gold medal winner clinched it 12-2 to win the tie with one bout remaining. In the inconsequential 57kg men’s bout the world U23 championships silver medalist Ravi Kumar of Haryana Hammers rallied to beat the European U23 champion Ibragim Ilyasova of Mumbai Maharathi 13-9. Ibragim was leading 9-5 at one stage.

Earlier, Harphool gave Mumbai Maharathi an early lead beating country mate Haryana Hammers’ Rajneesh 5-2 in an evenly contested bout in the 65kg category. European championships bronze medalist Tatyana Omelchenko restored parity for the Haryana Hammers in the next bout beating Shilpi Yadav of Mumbai 16-0 in a completely one-sided encounter in the women’s 62kg category. Next it was world championships bronze medalist Ali Shabanov’s turn to put the Hammers 2-1 ahead edging past Mumbai Maharathi’s Deepak Punia 4-3 in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the 86kg category.

The European championships silver medalist Hungarian Zseneth Nemeth made it 2-2 for Mumbai Maharathi beating 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kiran 6-4 in the women’s 76kg category. It was Kiran who took the 4-2 lead midway through the first round but Zseneth came back strongly to clinch the bout. Russia’s Baitseev Vladisiav put Mumbai Maharathi on the doorsteps of victory winning the 125kg category bout against Haryana’s Ukrainian wrestler Aleksander Khotsianivski 6-2. After the fifth bout, Mumbai was leading 3-2 with Vinesh Phogat scheduled to come in next.

Here are the results of Haryana Hammers Vs Mumbai Maharathi match:

65kgM: Harphool (Mumbai Maharathi) beat Rajneesh (Haryana Hammers) 62kgF: Shilpi Yadav (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Tatyana Omelchenko (Haryana Hammers) 86kgM: Deepak Punia (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Ali Shabanov (Haryana Hammers) 76kgF: Zseneth Nemeth (Mumbai Maharathi) beat Kiran (Haryana Hammers) 125kgM: Baitseev Vladisiav (Mumbai Maharathi) beat Khotsianivski Aleksander (Haryana Hammers) 53kgF: Vinesh Phogat (Mumbai Maharathi) beat Seema (Haryana Hammers) 57kgM: Ibragim Ilyasov (Mumbai Maharathi) lost Ravi Kumar (Haryana Hammers)

