Pro Wrestling League season 4: Two Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games gold medallists, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will be in action in the opening night of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 which kicks off at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Monday (January 14, 2019). Apart from the two Asiad medal winners, the evening will also see 2017 European Championship silver medalist Zsanett Nemeth, Pan-American Championship bronze medal winner Betzabeth Angelica, 2013 world champion Alina Stadnik and national champion Harphool in action among others.

After Panchkula, the next leg of the championship will be held at the Ludhiana Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road from January 19 to 23. The last leg of the league, semi-finals and the final will be held at the Gautam Buddha University Stadium, Greater Noida, from January 24 to 31. All bouts will be held between 7-9 pm on all days and will be telecast live on Sony network.

Action, thrill, glamour, fun, the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is full of all this. This also happens to be the biggest professional wrestling league in the world with 30 Olympians, of which 11 are medal winners, 16 World Championships medallist and seven continental champions. The fourth edition brings all these excitement and much more as the league unfolds in the picturesque town on Monday.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh said, “Organizing the league in different venues will give young wrestlers in those cities an opportunity to watch world-class bouts from close which, I am sure, will be very inspiring. It is also a step forward for the league which is trying to spread to different parts of the country.”

Pro Sportify founder and promoter of PWL, Karthikeyan Sharma said, “We are one with the federation in the effort to promote wrestling in the country and I am sure, like Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda in the past, PWL-4 will spring new champions in the horizon.”

