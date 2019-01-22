PWL 4 Delhi Sultans vs Haryana Hammers live stream: On day 9 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4, Haryana Hammers will lock horns with Delhi Sultans on January 22 at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana.

On day 9 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4, Haryana Hammers will lock horns with Delhi Sultans on January 22 at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. Haryana Hammers will look forward to pick their third consecutive victory in the game in order to continue their winning streak and mark a better position at the league points table. On the other hand, Delhi Sultans will battle it out for their survival because if they lose today’s match then it is going to be very hard for the Sultans to qualify for the semifinal as they have lost two out of three previous matches.

In their previous matches, Haryana Hammers delivered a zestful performance and hammered down both the rival teams Delhi Sultans and MP Yodha. Ali Shabanov, Ravi Kumar and Anastasia Nichita proved themselves in both games by nailing down the opponents in their respective bouts.

Delhi Sultans, on the other hand, lost their last game to NCR Punjab Royals. Star player of Delhi Sultans, Sakshi Malik gave a high-voltage performance in her last bout but due to an abysmal performance of other players of the team, Sultans lost the match. Now Sultans need to give a vigorous competition to Haryana Hammers in the game to win it over.

When and where the Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Haryana Hammers and Delhi Sultans will be played?

The Haryana Hammers and Delhi Sultans will have a breathtaking game against each other at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm.



Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 4 Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans match?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 4 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.



How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 4 live match between Haryana Hammers and Delhi Sultans?

The Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Haryana Hammers and Delhi Sultans will be telecasted live on SONY Six, SONY Ten 3.



When and what time does Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans will start?

The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com

Here are the predicted squads:

Haryana Hammers: Ravi Kumar(57 kg), Rajneesh(65 kg), Praveen Rana(74 kg), Ali Shabanov(86 kg), Khetsianivski Aleksander(125 kg), Seema(53 kg), Anastasia Nichita(57 kg), Tatyana Omechenko(62 kg), Kiran(76 kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

