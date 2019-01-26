PWL 4 Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals: On day 13 of the Pro Wrestling League, Haryana Hammers will lock horns with NCR Punjab Royals. Today's game is going to be a breathtaking one as both the teams will be eyeing topping the league points table and maintaining a stronghold.

PWL 4 Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals: On day 13 of the Pro Wrestling League, Haryana Hammers will lock horns with NCR Punjab Royals. Haryana Hammers are at the top of the league points table and will fight to maintain their stronghold on the top as their winning streak was halted by Mumbai Maharathi. On the other hand, NCR Punjab Royals bagged victory in their last two matches and they are at the second position at the league points table and by winning today’s match, they can register the top position in the table.

In the previous match, Tatyana Omelchenko delivered a high-voltage performance for Haryana Hammers. Ali Shabanov also showed a high-voltage performance against Mumbai Maharathi along with Ravi Kumar and bagged victory in their respective bouts but were unable to make their team win the game. Haryana Hammers’ winning streak took a hit by losing their match to Mumbai Maharathi.

Elsewhere, NCR Punjab Royals thrashed MP Yodha in their last game. Star player of NCR Punjab Royals, Bajrang Punia along with Korey Jarvis, Dato Marsagishvili and Anju showed a dynamic performance in their respective bouts and snatched victory from MP Yodha. This was NCR Punjab Royals’ second consecutive win in the Pro Wrestling League season 4 and now they will eye on landing at the top of the league points table by hammering down Haryana Hammers.

Today’s game will be a breath-taking one as both the one of the team will fight to sustain at its position on the league points table and the other team will fight it out in order to nail the top position at the league points table.

