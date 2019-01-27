On the 14th day of Pro Wrestling League season 4, Mumbai Maharathi will lock horns with Delhi Sultans. Delhi Sultans will battle it out against Mumbai Maharathi in order to bag victory and level up their position at the PWL table while Mumbai Maharathi's will try to maintain their position at the table and secure their place in the semi-finals.

Pro Wrestling League Season 4 Day 14 Mumbai Maharathi vs Delhi Sultans: When and where to watch, TV Channel and Live stream details

On the day 14 of Pro Wrestling League, Delhi Sultans will battle it out against Mumbai Maharathi in order to bag victory and level up their position on the league points table while on the other hand Mumbai Maharathi’s will be looking forward to snatch a victory and finalise their place in the semifinals. Maharathi are in fine form lately having thrashed Haryana Hammers in their last outing.

In their previous match, Mumbai Maharathi smashed Haryana Hammers, which is the best performing team of the Pro Wrestling League Season 4, in a breath-taking encounter. Star player Vinesh Phogat, along with Zsaneth Nemeth, Baitseev Vladislav, and Harphool, scooped a victory for her team. These players are expected to continue their dynamic performance and mark a victory in today’s game too.

While on the other hand, Delhi Sultans lost their previous match to Haryana Hammers, so now it is going to be a back-breaking task to snatch a victory against Mumbai Maharathi as they hammered down Haryana Hammers in their previous match. All eyes will be on the star players Sakshi Malik, Khetik Tsabalov and Pinki as they gave an outstanding performance in their previous match.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Monday, January 27, 2019 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

What are the line-ups?

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg)

For all the latest Pro Wrestling League News, download NewsX App

Read More