UP Dangal has failed to secure a single win in their two encounters so far while Mumbai Maharathi have registered one win and loss. In order to climb up the league table, both the sides will be looking to pull one over each other and it will be interesting to see how, especially, UP Dangal fare in the upcoming clash.

After enduring a poor start to their campaign in Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4, UP Dangal will be looking to open their account on Monday when they face Mumbai Maharathi in their third PWL 4 encounter. On the other hand, the Maharathi has also overseen an underwhelming beginning to their ongoing campaign and would want to climb up in the PWL league table.

Mumbai Maharathi has a stellar line-up which comprises of Vinesh Phogat, Betzabeth Angelica, Deepak Poonia, Ibragim Ilyasov and so on. For UP Dangal, Navjot Kaur, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Sarita among many others will lead the mantle of the team.

Here are the PWL 4 Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal LIVE updates:

Live Updates

