PWL Season 4

NCR Punjab Royals, Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, UP Dangal, Mumbai Maharathi and the new entrant MP Yodhas

Pro Wrestling League season 4: Here are the full lists of 6 PWL squads

Sports, Pro Wrestling League, PWL 2019, Wrestling India, Wrestling News, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Wrestling

Pro Wrestling League 2019 players draft Highlights: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat set to showcase their skills at PWL season 4

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Pro Wrestling League, PWL, PWL players draft, sports news

Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi top draw in players draft, Pro Wrestling League 2019 starts from January 14

