Pro Wrestling League season 4 Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals match preview: The Delhi Sultans will face off NCR Punjab Royals on the Day 7 of the high-voltage Pro Wrestling League at the Indoor Stadium of Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm (IST), where both the star-studded team will contest to clinch more points and lead at the points table. It will be the 3rd match for Delhi Sultans, who have already played with MP Yodha and UP Dangal. The Sultans are currently on the seventh heaven as they had registered a thumping victory against UP Dangal Friday.

On the other side, NCR Punjab Royals will be looking forward to get their first points after losing against the Mumbai Maharathi on the opening day of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL4).

In the last match, Delhi Sultans’ wrestlers showed super energetic and skill full performances against the UP Dangal in a close encounter. Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik notched the victory in the last bout by UP Dangal’s wrestler Navjot Kaur by technical superiority.

The bout was Sakshi Malik’s first appearance in the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League, where she impressed everyone with her skilful performance and won hearts along with points for Delhi Sultans. Grappler Pankaj who defeated UP Dangal’s Naveen by a huge margin of 7-0 was the star of the day.

The NCR Punjab Royals, who are opponent of the day for Delhi Sultans, will be looking for a win. The Asian Games 2018 Gold medalist Bajrang Punia will be leading the NCR Punjab Royals and hoping for the first victory. In his last encounter, Bajrang Punia played aggressively and beat Mumbai Maharathi’s Harphool by 8-2. Dato Marsagishvili also had a super exciting bout against Deepak Punia by a score of 6-0.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik will be the main attraction of the night as they both are the star players of both the teams respectively. Let’s see who will mark victory in today’s breath-taking game.

Here are the squads for NCR Punjab Royals Vs Delhi Sultans:

NCR Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathee (57 Kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

