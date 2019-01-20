Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals live updates: Delhi Sultans are taking on NCR Punjab Royals on the Day 7 of super exciting Pro Wrestling League season 4 at Indoor stadium of Ludhiana, Punjab. Tonight, all eyes will be on Delhi Sultans' Sakshi Malik and NCR Punjab Royals' Bajrang Punia, who are set to clinch victories for their sides.

Here at the Indoor stadium of Ludhiana, Delhi Sultans will face-off NCR Punjab Royals on the Day 7 of super exciting Pro Wrestling League season 4. Both the teams are loaded with national and international medalists and tonight, all eyes will be on NCR Punjab Royals’ Bajrang Punia and Delhi Sultans’ Sakshi Malik. On one side, Delhi Sultans will try to put misery on NCR Punjab Royals who lost their first match, while Punjab will looking forward to break Delhi’s winning streak. In the last match, on Friday, Delhi Sultans registered a victory by 4-3 in a nail-biting match. Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik notched the final bout win and brought her team home. In the low scoring decider bout, Sakshi Malik of Delhi Sultans defeated UP Dangal’s star Navjot Kaur.

On the other side, NCR Punjab Royals faced a defeat in the first match, but grapplers Bajrang Punia and Dato Marsagishvili showed a power packed performance and entertained the audience.

Today, both the teams— Delhi Sultans and NCR Punjab Royals— will try to propel their sides towards triumphs and bag crucial points for their sides.

NCR Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathee (57 Kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

Here are the LIVE updates of Delhi Sultans Vs NCR Punjab Royals:

Live Updates

