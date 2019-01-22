The 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist UP Dangal’s Sarita caused a major upset beating Mumbai Maharathi’s 2018 Pan American Championships bronze medallist from Venezuela Betzabeth Angelica 6-1 in the women’s 57kg category. It was a victory of Sarita’s grit and determination as she kept the aggressive Betzabeth at bay to put UP Dangal 2-0 ahead in the tie.

Epp Mae held on to a late onslaught by 2017 world championships silver medalist Zseneth Nemeth to score a heart-stopping 5-3 win in the 76kg category and give UP Dangal their first win this season in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. UP Dangal defeated Mumbai Maharathi 4-3 thereby massively denting the Vinesh Phogat-led team’s chances of making it to the semis.

Asian championships silver medallist Georgi Sakandelidze put UP Dangal 3-2 ahead beating European champion Baitseev Vladislav of Mumbai 2-1 in the 125kg superheavyweight bout. After that, it was left to Mae to consolidate the lead and she did it in style defeating the more experienced Zseneth in a closely fought encounter. National champion Harphool won the last bout of the day defeating Pankaj Rana 15-6 in an intensely fought men’s 65kg category bout reducing UP’s victory margin to 4-3.

Earlier, the current national championships gold medallist Jitender gave UP Dangal a head start beating Mumbai Maharathi’s junior national champion Sachin Rathi 14-0 in an intense 74kg bout completely dominated by the senior wrestler.

Deepak Punia brought Mumbai Maharathi back into the contest by upsetting the European U23 silver medallist from Georgia Irakli Misituri of UP Dangal 3-2 in an intense contest to make it 1-2 after three bouts. The 2018 Junior World Championships silver medallist Punia showed excellent skills to get the better of Irakli in a low-scoring match where the UP wrestler was leading 1-0 at the break.

Mumbai Maharathi’s best bet Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had to withstand a tremendous challenge from 2017 world champions Vanesa Kaladzinskaya to finally prevail 5-3 in the women’s 53kg category. This win helped Mumbai tie the overall score at 2-2 after four bouts. But it wasn’t just Mumbai’s day today as UP came back to score a memorable win.

RESULTS

74kgM: Sachin Rathi (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Jitender (UP Dangal)

57kgF: Betzabeth Angelica (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Sarita (UP Dangal)

86kgM: Deepak Punia (Mumbai Maharathi) bt Irakli Misituri (UP Dangal)

53kgF: Vinesh Phogat (Mumbai Maharathi) bt Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (UP Dangal)

125kgM: Baitseev Vladislav (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Georgi Sakandelidze (UP Dangal)

76kgF: Zseneth Nemeth (Mumbai Maharathi) lost to Epp Mae (UP Dangal)

65kgM: Harphool (Mumbai Maharathi) beat Pankaj Rana (UP Dangal).

