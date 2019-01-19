On the day 6 of the super energetic Pro Wrestling League (PWL4), MP Yodha will lock horns against Haryana Hammers in the Indoor Stadium Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm(IST), where both of the teams will be looking forward to another victory. The crowd will be eyeing on the star Bout of the day between Sandip Tomar and Ravi Kumar as both of them belong to the same 57 kg category and bagged player of the match title in their previous matches respectively.

On the day 6 of the super energetic Pro Wrestling League (PWL4), MP Yodha will lock horns against Haryana Hammers in the Indoor Stadium Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm(IST), where both of the teams will be looking forward to another victory. MP Yoddha will play their third match and would put all efforts to maintain their winning streak as they won last two matches while on the other hand, Haryana Hammers will look forward to their second victory today in order to battle it out for more points and a strong position at the league points table.

In their last match MP Yoddha won the game by a margin from Mumbai Maharathi with a score of 4-3, Sandeep Tomar, a Gold medalist in Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, won the last bout in the last minutes and made his team MP Yoddha taste victory in its second consecutive match. For drawing the winning line between MP and Mumbai, Sandeep Tomar was awarded the Player of the match title.

While on the other hand, Haryana Hammers made a victorious debut in the Pro Wrestling League, Season 4 by defeating UP Dangal with a score of 5-2. Rajneesh, Commonwealth gold medalist, defeated Pankaj Rana with an immense difference of 16-0 and all the other players of Haryana Hammers performed energetically in the game, be it Aleksander, Anastasia or Ravi Kumar, all showed a high voltage performance in their respective bouts. Ravi Kumar suffered a slight cut under his eye which required a medical mediation due to the physical contest but he bagged the player of the match title.

The crowd will be eyeing on the star Bout of the day between Sandip Tomar and Ravi Kumar as both of them belong to the same 57 kg category and bagged player of the match title in their previous matches respectively.

Here are the squad line-up’s-

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhailov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg)

Haryana Hammers: Ravi Kumar(57 kg), Rajneesh(65 kg), Praveen Rana(74 kg), Ali Shabanov(86 kg), Khetsianivski Aleksander(125 kg), Seema(53 kg), Anastasia Nichita(57 kg), Tatyana Omechenko(62 kg), Kiran(76 kg)

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More