PWL 4 Mumbai Maharathi vs MP Yodha match preview: Mumbai Maharathi will lock horn against MP Yoddha at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Haryana's Panchkula today. For Mumbai Maharathi, Vinesh Phogat, Zsaneth Nemeth, Sachin Raathi and Ibragim Ilyasova have geared up, While Pooja Dhanda-led MP Yoddha will take on the challenge.

On the Day 4 of the super exciting Pro Wrestling League (PWL4), Mumbai Maharathi will lock horn against MP Yoddha at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Haryana’s Panchkula today. The match will commence at 7 pm (IST), where both of the teams will be looking forward to another victory. Mumbai Maharathi and MP Yodha will be playing their 2nd match and where national and international star wrestlers will battle it out for more points and strong position at the league points table.

Mumbai Maharathi got a victorious start in their opening match of the PWL season 4 with Vinesh Phogat, Zsaneth Nemeth, Sachin Raathi and Ibragim Ilyasov winning their respective bouts and making Mumbai taste thier victory of the season.

Sachin Raathi showed a brilliant game and bagged the player of the match award by defeating two-time Commonwealth wrestling champion Amit Dhankar.

On the other side, MP Yoddha made a super comeback when they were lacking behind by 3-1 against Delhi Sultans in their last match and marked a thumping victory by 4-3. Star wrestler Pooja Dhanda, who is known as the Giant Killer had an outstanding game against Katherina Zhydachivska. For her impressive skills and brilliant game, Dhanda was awarded the player of the match.

Today, all the eyes will be on the star players of both the teams, Sachin Raathi, Pooja Dhanda, Vinesh Phogat and Sandeep Tomar respectively. The game is expected to be a high-voltage match as both the teams will be eyeing to continue their winning momentum.

Here are the predicted squad for Mumbai Maharathi Vs MP Yodha:

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasova (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladislav (125 Kg).

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhailov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).

