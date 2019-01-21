PWL 4 Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal live stream: The Maharathi will look forward to bag victory in the game and secure a better position at the league points table while on the other hand for UP Dangal, it’s a do or die match to maintain maximum possibilities in the long run. The Mumbai Maharathi and UP Dangal will have a breathtaking game against each other at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm.

Pro Wrestling League Season 4 Day 8 Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal: Live stream, TV channel, when and where to watch

PWL 4 Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal live stream: In the Pro Wrestling League season 4, after losing their last game to MP Yodha, Mumbai Maharathi will now lock horns with UP Dangal on January 21 at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The Maharathi will look forward to bag victory in the game and secure a better position at the league points table while on the other hand for UP Dangal, it’s a do or die match to maintain maximum possibilities in the long run.

Mumbai Maharathi’s have shown outstanding performance in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4. They have a strong squad including Vinesh Phogat, Zseneth Nemeth, Ibragim Ilyasov and the star player Sachin Rathi who delivered a high voltage performance in his previous match. Rathi’s category was blocked in the previous match against MP Yodha and will be looking forward to delivering a super energetic performance if he gets to play.

UP Dangal, on the other hand, has not been able to taste victory in the tournament so far as they lost their first match to Haryana Hammers and the second one to Delhi Sultans and now they need to give a tough fight to Mumbai Maharathi in order to taste victory and have some hopes for survival in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4.

When and where the Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal will be played?

The Mumbai Maharathis and UP Dangal will have a breathtaking game against each other at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 4 Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal match?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 4 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 4 live match between Mumbai Maharathi and UP Dangal?

The Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Mumbai Maharathi and UP Dangal will be telecasted live on SONY Six, SONY Ten 3.

When and what time does Mumbai Maharathi vs UP Dangal will start?

The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.

Here are the squads for Mumbai Maharathi and UP Dangal:

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasova (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladislav (125 Kg)

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Rahul (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitender (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg)

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More