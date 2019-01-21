Mumbai Maharathi will battle out to harbour a victory and level up their position at the points table while for UP Dangal, it is going to be a do-or-die match in order to charter for the semi-finals of the mega wrestling showdown. Mumbai Maharathi delivered a super energetic performance in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4.

On day 8 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4, Mumbai Maharathi will have an action-packed game against UP Dangal on January 21 at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. Mumbai Maharathi will battle out to harbour a victory and level up their position at the points table while for UP Dangal, it is going to be a do-or-die match in order to charter for the semi-finals of the mega wrestling showdown.

Mumbai Maharathi delivered a super energetic performance in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4. They have a stellar squad comprising of Vinesh Phogat, Zseneth Nemeth, Ibragim Ilyasov which is strong enough to bag a victory for the team in the forthcoming encounter. Sachin Rathi, the star player of Mumbai Maharathi, delivered a high-voltage performance in his first match. In his second match against MP Yodha, Sandeep Rathi’s category was blocked, so he would be looking forward to give a tough fight in today’s game and snatch a victory for his team.

UP Dangal, on the other hand, has not been able to taste a comprehensive win in the tournament so far as they have lost their first match to Haryana Hammers and the subsequent one to Delhi Sultans. Now, they need to give a tough fight to Mumbai Maharathi in order to emerge triumphant out of the match and have some hopes for survival in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4. Expectations will be high from the players like Georgi Sakandelidze, Irakli Misituri and Vanesa Kaladzinskaya as they have shown a brilliant set of skills and have given neck-to-neck competition to the opponents in their previous matches.

The game is going to be a dynamic joust between both of the teams as they will be eyeing on nailing a superior spot at the league position table.

