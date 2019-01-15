After an action-packed opening day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League, the 2nd day will witness a new team taking to the mat in the form of MP Yodha who will look to make a positive start to the campaign against the Delhi Sultans. Delhi Sultans have assembled a formidable side and are considered as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

After an action-packed opening day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League which saw Mumbai Maharathis take-down defending champions NCR Punjab Royals by an aggregate score of 51-46, the 2nd day will witness a new team taking to the mat in the form of MP Yodha who will look to make a positive start to the campaign against the Delhi Sultans.

MP Yodha has selected young and talented wrestlers like Ritu Phogat and Pooja Dhanda to represent them in the competition. 25-year-old Dhanda from Haryana had a wonderful year in 2018 where she won bronze in the World Championship and a silver medal in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and she will be expected to take her splendid form into the PWL. Dhanda will be competing in the women’s 57 Kg category and she will go head-to-head against Delhi’s Romanian wrestler Katherina.

Delhi Sultans have assembled a formidable side with multiple Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallist and are considered as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The main attraction for the Delhi side will be 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik alongside Sumit Malik, Rahul Aware, Shustova Anastasia among others. Sakshi will square off against Azerbaijan international Elise Manolova in the women’s 62 Kg category.

The other interesting bouts in this match will include MP’s Andrea Carolina against Delhi’s Shustova Anastasia ( Women’s 76 Kg) and Delhi’s Khetik Tsabalov vs Vasil Mikhailov ( men’s 74 Kg).

