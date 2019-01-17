Haryana Hammers opened their campaign in the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 with a comprehensive 5-2 win over the UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Day 3 of the tournament. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among the audience cheering on the wrestlers. Haryana Hammers will now face MP Yodha on 19 January in Ludhiana while the UP Dangal will be in action against Delhi Sultans on January 18 in Panchkula.

UP Dangal won the coin toss and decided to block the women’s 62 Kg category while the Haryana Hammers blocked out the men’s 74 Kg category. The match was even after the first four bouts as Iralki Misituri (UPD) lost the first bout by 6-1 against Ali Shabanov (HH) which was followed by a low scoring bout in which Vanesa Kaladzinskaya edged out Seema to bring the UP Dangal back on level terms.

The third bout was the highest scoring as Rajneesh bamboozled Pankaj Rana and won 16-0 by virtue of technical superiority just 30 seconds into the 2nd round of the bout. The 4th bout saw a shock result as 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kiran was beaten by the highly rated Estonian Epp Mae by a score of 5-0.

After this point, though, it was all Haryana Hammers as they won all of the remaining bouts in a convincing performance. Khotsianivski Aleksander outmuscled Georgi Sakandelidze in the heavyweight 125 Kg category. The penultimate bout was the most action filled bout of the night as Ravi Kumar secured the match for the Hammers courtesy of a 7-2 win over Naveen. Ravi suffered a slight cut under his eye which required intervention from the medical team due to a physical contest. Anastasia Nichita wrapped the win in style as she brushed aside Sarita by a score of 9-0. The player of the match award was given to Ravi Kumar for his phenomenal performance.

