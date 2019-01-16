Haryana Hammers who went down against the NCR Punjab Royals in last year's finals will be looking to start a fresh season in a positive way when they face the UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.UP Dangal will have high hopes from Navjot Kaur who has been in fine form recently while Haryana Hammers have a balanced squad headlined by 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kiran.

Haryana Hammers who went down against the NCR Punjab Royals in last year’s finals will be looking to start the fresh season on a positive way when they face the UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Day 3 of the Pro Wrestling League 2019.

UP Dangal will have high hopes from Navjot Kaur who has been in fine form recently. Navjyot won gold at the Asian Wrestling League last year to go along with her bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. She will be contesting in the 62 Kg women’s category where she will have to battle it out against Azerbaijan international Tatyana Omelchenko in what is expected to be a riveting contest. Other experienced members of the UP squad include 4-time National champion Jitender (74 Kg men’s) and Sarita who won Asian cham[pionship silver medal in 2017 along with gold in multiple national championships.

#PWL4: @haryanahammers pins high hopes on two-time senior national silver medallist and U23 world championship medallist Ravi Kumar. Get ready for another interesting match between @haryanahammers vs @updangal, 7pm onwards — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 16, 2019

Haryana Hammers have a balanced squad and will be looking towards the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kiran to lead their charge along with the National champion Rajneesh (65 Kg men’s) and National championship runners-up Ravi Kumar (57 Kg men’s). Kiran has to face Estonian Epp Mae in the 76 Kg women’s category.

The other interesting match-ups in this game will be 2017 National champion Seema (HH) taking on last year’s European championship runner-up Vanesa (UPD) from Belarus in the 53 Kg women’s category and last year’s national champion Rajneesh (HH) going up against Pankaj Rana (UPD) in the 65 Kg men’s category.

The first 2 days of the tournament has seen exciting and close encounters with both the matches finishing with a scoreline of 4 bouts – 3 bouts. This encounter is also expected to be a closely fought one with both teams eager to impose themselves over their opponents.

