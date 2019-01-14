The 4th season of Pro Wrestling League will get underway as the Mumbai Maharathi entertain Punjab Royals who will be looking to complete a hat-trick of titles having emerged victorious in each of the past 2 seasons. This fixture is expected to have exciting match-ups as national superstars such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Amit Dhankar all set to play.

This fixture is expected to have exciting match-ups as national superstars such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Amit Dhankar will be looking to provide an exciting and fiery start to the competition. The first leg of the tournament will be played in Panchkula from where the action will move to Ludhiana and will culminate with the final set of fixtures in Greater Noida.

#PWL4: Another action packed season of the #ProWrestlingLeague starts today. Live and exclusive on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3, 7pm onwards#MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/o4cZ0OqrJ3 — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 13, 2019

Last year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat will lead Mumbai Maharathi’s campaign. Vinesh who will be competing in the 53 Kg women’s category will have to grapple with last year’s national championship’s silver medallist Anju.

Commonwealth and Asian games gold medallist Bajrang Punia who will be competing in the 65 Kg men’s category will be instrumental in motivating and pushing the Punjab Royals’ squad and he will have to deal with last year’s national champion Harphool in what is expected to be a riveting encounter.

Mumbai Maharathi’s squad: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladislav (125 Kg).

NCR Punjab Royals’ squad: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

